CURE Media Group announces 2022 Multiple Myeloma Heroes®

Recognition honors individuals who have made a significant difference in the lives of those affected by multiple myeloma

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to providing cancer updates and research to the more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, today announced the winners of the 2022 Multiple Myeloma Heroes® and Multiple Myeloma Health Equity Heroes award programs. Winners were nominated by patients, caregivers, advocates or health care professionals for their heroic contributions in the field of multiple myeloma (MM) or in the individual lives of those living with the disease. An event celebrating the honorees will be held on December 11 at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana and streamed virtually.







“For patients with multiple myeloma, having a strong support team is critical to helping to manage their treatment journey,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of CURE Media Group. “We are proud to announce the winners of the Multiple Myeloma Heroes® and Multiple Myeloma Health Equity Heroes award programs and honor these individuals for their dedication and contributions to make a meaningful difference in the lives of every patient.”

The 2022 Multiple Myeloma Heroes® program recognizes individuals who have demonstrated significant impact in improving the lives of those affected by MM. The 2022 Multiple Myeloma Heroes® are:

Dr. C. Anthony Blau , who is a professor of medicine in hematology, adjunct professor of genome sciences and co-director of the Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. He also co-founded the Institute. He has authored over 85 scientific publications and chaired the Molecular and Cellular Hematology Study Section for the National Institutes of Health. Blau is also the founder and CEO of All4Cure, a knowledge-sharing platform for patients with MM, in addition to their caregivers, clinicians and researchers. He was motivated to start this platform after receiving a diagnosis of MM himself in 2015, which fuels his sense of urgency to improve outcomes for patients with MM. This platform empowers patients to take an active role in their treatment by consulting with physicians and researchers internationally.

, who retired from her 29-year teaching career after receiving a diagnosis of stage 3 MM in 2008 but continues her efforts educating others about MM. As the self-proclaimed “Myeloma Teacher” on Twitter and Facebook, she shares resources from her home with patients and families around the world. She is also a curriculum director for HealthTree University for Multiple Myeloma, a resource for patients with MM to learn more about their disease. Chmielewski dedicates her time to serving on many patient advocacy boards and grant committees and attends key MM conferences, where she interviews experts in the space on its changing treatment landscape. J.P. Kealy, an MM advocate who was diagnosed with the disease in 2014. He has since participated in many fundraising activities for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation such as 5Ks and Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma®. He was selected for a team to climb to the Mount Everest base camp with other patients with MM, caregivers and doctors. Kealy trained for the outing while undergoing treatments. Since that first climb, he has traveled to other places on behalf of Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma® to raise money for research and awareness. He has raised close to $150,000 since he received his diagnosis. Kealy also serves as a mentor for other patients with MM to help them navigate their journey.



This year’s program also includes a second award, the 2022 Multiple Myeloma Health Equity Hero, which honors two individuals who have made a substantial difference in breaking down systematic barriers, creating solutions that have resulted in health equity or leading efforts to address disparities in the MM community. The 2022 Health Equity Heroes are:

Dr. Cesar Rodriguez Valdes , who is an associate professor of hematology and medical oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and clinical director of MM at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Before joining Mount Sinai, he dedicated time advocating for patients who may not have access to the cancer treatments they need. For example, he became an advocate of an oral parity bill (North Carolina Cancer Treatment Fairness Act), the goal of which was to provide access to oral chemotherapy for minorities and those with low income. Rodriguez also partnered with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, where he established an outreach clinic that provides access to a specialist and clinical trials for a neighborhood in Brooklyn with the highest concentration of minorities with MM and the highest death rate related to the disease. Rodriguez has presented this clinic model to the Food and Drug Administration to hopefully get federal funding for similar initiatives.

To learn more about the 2022 Multiple Myeloma Heroes® and Health Equity Hero recognition ceremony or to register for the in-person or virtual celebration on December 11, visit the event webpage.

