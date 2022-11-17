Noname Security Launches Recon to Protect APIs and Critical Assets from Cyber Attacks

New Solution Simulates Cyber Attack Reconnaissance to Rapidly Find and Fix Issues Without Requiring Integrations, Installations, or Implementations

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the leading provider of complete and proactive API security, today announced the launch of Noname Recon , the latest addition to the company’s API Security Platform. With Recon, customers are now able to simulate an attacker performing reconnaissance on an organization’s domains, allowing them to rapidly find and fix issues – without any integrations, installations, or implementations required.



Cybercrime rates show no sign of slowing down. According to recent research commissioned by Noname Security, looking at API Security Trends in 2022 , 76% of those surveyed reported they had experienced an API security incident in the past 12 months. Although there are many ways a cybercriminal can gain access to an organization, APIs now represent the most common attack vector used by malicious state and non-state actors alike.

“One of the best ways to prevent a cyber attack is to stay ahead of cybercriminals. With APIs creating thousands of potential entry points to an organization, it’s no surprise that many hackers look to take advantage of these potential vulnerabilities,” said Shay Levi, Co-Founder and CTO at Noname Security. “How do you beat a hacker? Think like them. With Recon, we’ve made it easy to identify potential vulnerabilities and exploitable intelligence by simulating attacker reconnaissance, so customers can use that information to better protect themselves.”

With Noname Recon, customers can now easily find public issues and quickly fix them to prevent breaches. Recon enables customers to:

Easily Find Public Exposures: Automatically discover public APIs, domains, and vulnerabilities, including “shadow domains” that are easily overlooked; find exploitable intelligence, such as exposed information, to understand the attack paths available to adversaries; and monitor for changes in APIs, domains, and developer activity to build a complete and current inventory of publicly accessible assets.

The Noname API Security Platform is the only solution that covers the entire API security landscape, from Discovery through Posture Management , Runtime Protection , and Active Testing . It increases security team effectiveness by arming them with the easiest, fastest, and most flexible tool to protect their APIs. With Noname, security teams can perform deep investigations on potential vulnerabilities, remediate issues based on actionable intelligence, stop attacks, and optimize processes every step of the way.

Early-access customers report that Noname Recon is “a game-changer” that’s helped them identify potential vulnerabilities that were not found with any other technology they have used. In the words of one Fortune 500 customer, “with Recon, we feel more secure than ever.”

In particular, Noname Recon has helped customers identify critical issues such as secret keys stored in public code repositories, leaked internal documentation, misrouting allowing WAF and CDN bypass, and more. Many of these issues demonstrate how even well-designed and thoroughly-tested APIs require continuous security as they interact with other technologies and environments.

Noname Recon expands the platform’s ability to secure APIs at all times from all potential threats. This allows organizations the ability to lower the risk of an attack and the cost of potential incidents while increasing revenue by delivering more secure products, increased developer confidence, faster development, and better brand reputation.

Noname Recon is part of Noname’s API Security platform. To learn more about Noname’s API Security Platform and Recon, please visit: https://nonamesecurity.com/ .

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope — Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.