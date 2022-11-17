Kargo Hires Two Senior Executives to its Management Team: Jeannine Shao Collins as Chief Client Officer and Matt Novick as Chief Financial Officer

Senior Executives Join Kargo’s Leadership Team on the Heels of Corporate Acquisitions and Expansion of its Global Footprint

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo today announced that the company has hired two new executives. Jeannine Shao Collins joins as Chief Client Officer and Matt Novick is the new Chief Financial Officer. In her new role as CCO, Collins will lead the company’s client acquisition and retention efforts. As the global organization expands its client base, particularly in Europe and North America, it is critical to ensure that the company delivers world-class service and support. Novick brings best-in-class financial oversight to all aspects of Kargo’s business in the US and around the globe during a series of several acquisitions and in the midst of major company expansion.

“Kargo is a truly unique organization, with a focus on differentiated advertising that creates a positive impact for brands, media companies and, most importantly, people. I am passionate about growing our client relationships and making a real change in advertising and business. This role gives me the opportunity to do both,” said Jeannine Shao Collins, Chief Client Officer, Kargo.

“I’m thrilled to join Kargo, one of the most dynamic and differentiated companies in digital advertising today. Harry’s vision and the team’s ability to execute that vision have driven significant growth for the company and they have no plans of slowing down,” said Matt Novick, Chief Financial Officer at Kargo. “This is an exciting time in the company, as we reenter the UK, expand into new markets, and further enhance our product offering.”

Jeannine Shao Collins was most recently President of SeeHer, an organization that is part of the ANA, which was created to accurately portray all women and girls in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment so they see themselves as they truly are and what they can become. Collins is also the Co-Founder of Girl Starter, a media company that helped young women and girls reach their potential by teaching them the principles of entrepreneurship and business. Previously, Collins spent 23 years at Meredith, rising in her career at the forefront of media’s transition to digital and mobile, ultimately serving as the EVP and Chief Innovation Officer.

Matt Novick joins Kargo from Covera Health, where he served as CFO. Previously, Matt worked for nearly a decade at PlaceIQ as their CFO and then COO and brought the company to an acquisition by Precisely. Matt started his career in advertising at AOL working within the finance and sales operations teams to drive digital growth.

“Both Matt and Jeannine bring a huge amount of talent and experience to Kargo at an important time in our growth,” said Harry Kargman, CEO and Founder at Kargo. “Matt will guide our financial approach to our global expansion and future acquisitions, while Jeannine will be the eyes and ears of our customers across the organization. With these two executives in place, Kargo is truly set up for long term success.”

About Kargo

Kargo creates memorable digital advertising and content experiences. With a suite of impactful, exclusive advertising solutions, brands choose Kargo to make customer connections that count. Kargo is the leader for unique ad placements, with creative options that make the most of mobile, video and social media. For publishers, Kargo delivers technology that dramatically improves viewer experience, as well as inventory and page performance. Headquartered in NYC, Kargo is 400 employees strong with offices across the globe.

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128