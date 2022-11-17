Jamf completes acquisition of ZecOps, extending its mobile security capabilities by adding advanced detections and incident response for iOS

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it has completed the acquisition of ZecOps, a leader in mobile detection and response.

This acquisition uniquely positions Jamf to help IT and security teams strengthen their organization’s mobile security posture, accelerate mobile security investigations from weeks to minutes, leverage known indicators of compromise (IOC) at-scale, and identify sophisticated 0 or 1 click attacks on a much deeper scale.

“ZecOps’ market-leading mobile detection and response capabilities are a great fit for the Jamf platform,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “ZecOps’ ability to thoroughly detect and investigate threats that target mobile users further propels our goal of keeping employees productive and secure no matter what device they use for work.”

Mobile devices now account for 59% of global website traffic, and according to the 2022 Verizon Mobile Security Index , close to half (45%) of companies said that they have suffered a compromise involving a mobile device in the past 12 months.



ZecOps will bring important capabilities to the Jamf platform to help address the growing trend of targeted mobile attacks. Jamf offers robust management and mobile security capabilities for iOS devices; however, access to deeper insights into potential security exploits is technically challenging and requires physical access to the device, which is difficult in a remote work environment. ZecOps is a robust, unparalleled solution that provides the deepest layer of insight and assurance for security-conscious customers with high-value targets that need something more. ZecOps provides the same level of visibility currently available for macOS through Jamf Protect but for iOS, making it capable of detecting the kinds of sophisticated mobile threats that Apple’s Lockdown mode aims to prevent.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

About ZecOps

ZecOps develops the world’s most powerful platform to discover and analyze mobile cyber attacks. Used by world-leading enterprises, governments and individuals globally, ZecOps Mobile Detection and Response platform provides a realistic and scalable approach to mobile threat hunting. ZecOps enables automated discovery of 0-day attacks and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), delivering anti cyber-espionage capabilities within minutes.

