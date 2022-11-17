Givenly.com Releases Its AI Catalog Generator for Personalized Business Gifting

Givenly.com has developed the most easy-to-use and personalized digital gifting tool on the market.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago-based Gifting and Incentive Technology company Givenly.com, releases its world-class AI Gift Catalog Generator, which takes sending the Gift of Choice via a digitally personalized experience to a whole new level.

For anyone who has ever wanted to send a personalized video greeting with a perfect selection of gifts to that special customer or contact, Givenly.com has addressed this need with its newest enhancement to its Redemption Portal solution. One can now personalize not only the entire Redemption experience for their recipients with individualized and branded welcome emails and landing pages, but can even instantly tailor the gift selection to the recipient and/or occasion by using the Artificially Intelligent Gift Catalog Generator from Givenly.com.

Just tell the system a few details about the sending occasion and the desired price point, and it will return back a curated selection of gifts to instantly attach to the Redemption. The tool uses a sophisticated and proprietary engine to allow anyone to personalize a Redemption experience for their contacts, complete with videos, images and GIFs, while leveraging an algorithm to propose the perfect catalog based upon the user's inputs.

According to Mark Mancini, the CEO of Givenly.com, "Our Redemption technology is next level and makes it incredibly easy to launch personalized and branded Redemption experiences, complete with a pinpointed selection of gifts to match your recipient and/or sending occasion. There is no better way to gift and recognize clients, employees...or even your own personal contacts. I am addicted to our own tool!"

Givenly.com is a leading Corporate Gifting and Incentive organization helping enterprises large and small with Gifting, Employee Engagement, and Company Store services.

Contact Information:

Mark Mancini

CEO

mark.mancini@givenly.com

3127144840



Related Images











Image 1: Givenly.com









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment