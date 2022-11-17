Bitsy Launches Version 2 of Its Platform

New platform and integration partners prove value, need, and uniqueness of Bitsy's offerings

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial advisor automation software company Bitsy is excited to announce the rollout of the second version of its platform.

Bitsy specializes in workflow automation tools for financial advisors that are powerful and easy to use, providing a streamlined solution for the fragmented process of financial advisor workflows that is efficient, equipped with top-notch technology, and user-friendly. The platform was founded by financial advisor Forrest Tuten to solve problems he was facing in his practice that no other platforms could provide solutions for.

Bitsy V2 has passed rigorous security requirements to enable the platform to work with industry leaders in the space, including Wealthbox, Redtail, Salesforce, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Docusign, Riskalyze, and more.

"Our integration partners recognize that Bitsy elevates the client onboarding and customer engagement process well beyond traditional methods by focusing on speed, compliance, and ease of use. We are excited to see the rapid adoption of tech-enabled tools like Bitsy inside of wealth management and will continue to invest in integrations that bring value to our users," said Tuten.

Version 2 was built in collaboration with customer suggestions on how to further improve data-gathering processes and ongoing compliance management. The implementation of these improvements showcases Bitsy's customer-first culture that listens to its clients about what to build for the market.

To learn more about Bitsy, click here.

###

About Bitsy

Bitsy helps thousands of financial advisors simplify and streamline their growth online. Bitsy was built to automate what slows advisory firms down. Back-office workflows around prospect/client outreach, data gathering, data input, and maintenance are some of the biggest bottlenecks that most advisory teams/firms won't readily admit to. Compliance around these tasks, along with customer engagement, is also tedious and stress-inducing. Bitsy does all the heavy lifting for an advisory firm in these areas so they can focus on more profitable work or have more time to do as they please.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Aaron Grunke, CXO

aaron@bitsyadvisor.com

615-708-7430

Contact Information:

Aaron Grunke

Chief Experience Officer

aaron@bitsyadvisor.com

615-708-7430



Related Images











Image 1: Bitsy









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment