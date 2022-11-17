‘Tis Tamale Season! Del Taco Brings Back the Seasonal Fan-Favorite Tamale Menu With Double Del Yeah!™ Rewards Points Starting November 17

Del Taco’s popular holiday gift card bonus program returns with FREE food incentives

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, ushers in the holiday season with the return of its popular tamale menu, starting today. Del’s signature tamales are filled with seasoned shredded pork, fire roasted salsa and soft, stone-ground corn masa – traditionally hand wrapped in a real corn husk. This year Del is spreading more holiday cheer with two for $5** tamales and double points for Del Yeah!™ Rewards members with any 2 Pack, 4 Pack or Smothered Tamales order!***



Del Taco’s seasonal tamale menu includes:**

Del Taco’s 2 for $5 Tamales : Two freshly steamed shredded pork tamales for only $5.

: Two freshly steamed shredded pork tamales for only $5. Tamales 4 Pack : Four delicious pork tamales packed for more flavor and value.

: Four delicious pork tamales packed for more flavor and value. Red & Green Smothered Tamales : Two tamales topped with both zesty red and tangy green sauces, cool sour cream and freshly chopped cilantro.

: Two tamales topped with both zesty red and tangy green sauces, cool sour cream and freshly chopped cilantro. Chili Cheese Smothered Tamales : Two juicy, shredded pork tamales topped with hearty beef chili, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and cool sour cream.

: Two juicy, shredded pork tamales topped with hearty beef chili, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and cool sour cream. Double Points on Del Yeah!™ Rewards: Del Yeah!™ Rewards App users can earn double points with any 2 Pack, 4 Pack or Smothered Tamales purchase from November 17.***



"The holidays are officially here, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back our seasonal tamale menu,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Del Taco fans wait all year long for our seasonal tamales and this year the return is sweeter with more special offers like our two for $5 Tamales and double points for our Del Yeah!™ Rewards members.”

Del’s hot holiday deals don’t stop there. The return of Del Taco’s holiday gift card bonus program offers guests the opportunity to earn more FREE food when purchasing gift cards in-store or online. Available in new and festive holiday designs, gift card offers include:

In-Store Offers****

November 17 through December 28, 2022: Purchase $20 in gift cards and receive 2 FREE Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tacos + bonus offers (Buy One Epic Burrito, Get One Free and $1 Medium Crinkle Cut Fries) Purchase $30 in gift cards and receive 4 FREE Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tacos + bonus offers (Buy One Epic Burrito, Get One Free and $1 Medium Crinkle Cut Fries)





November 17 through December 28, 2022: Online Offers*****

November 17 through December 28, 2022: For every $30 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive 1 Free Small-Sized Combo Meal For every $100 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive 4 Free Small-Sized Combo Meals



November 17 through December 28, 2022:

For more information about Del Taco’s holiday gift card offers and how to find tamales near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

***Get Double Points with any 2 Pack, 4 Pack, or Smothered Tamales purchase 11/17/2022-12/21/2022 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access double points. Available only on orders placed, claimed, or scanned with the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or at deltaco.com. Double points occur on pre-taxed order subtotal and amount of points will vary depending on Del Yeah!™ Rewards tier. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

****In-store gift card promotional offers valid 11/17/2022-12/28/2022. Free food given as coupon while coupon supplies last. Free food coupons valid on future visit. Price and participation may vary. Free Grilled Chicken or Crispy Chicken Tacos coupon expires 3/5/2023. Gift cards available in any whole dollar amount from $5-$100. Cards have no value until loaded at register.

*****Online gift card promotional offers valid online only at DelTacoGiftCards.com from 11/17/2022 – 12/28/2022. 1 Free Small-Sized Combo Meal offer applies on orders up to $99. 4 Free Small-Sized Combo Meals offer applies to orders over $100. Offers may not be combined. Free Combo Meal coupons delivered electronically via email after purchase; valid at participating Del Taco locations only. Free Combo Meals limited to Small-Sized numbered Combo Meals. Gift Card offers in restaurants may vary. Plastic gift card orders may experience shipping delays; for shipment tracking, please select expedited shipping with FedEx.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.



Media Contact

Annie Drury

Allison+Partners for Del Taco

deltaco@allisonpr.com

619-342-9386

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32d73756-19c7-4c63-a4a3-14d63142050d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8888c93-7a68-4b34-b4fb-cd193d10b8d6