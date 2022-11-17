Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau 2022 is Here

Just in Time for Holiday Festivities

/EIN News/ -- NAPA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the highly anticipated release of the "first wine of the harvest" - Beaujolais Nouveau. Nearly a national holiday in France, and celebrated by millions of wine lovers worldwide, the third Thursday of November is known as Beaujolais Nouveau Day. For the last several decades, the name Georges Duboeuf has been synonymous with this joyous day. As the first vigneron in France to introduce the French tradition of Nouveau wines to the rest of the world, the famed winemaker touched off a global celebration that, for many, marks the unofficial start of the holiday season.

Georges Duboeuf offers three Beaujolais Nouveau wines: Beaujolais Nouveau, Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau and Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé. The wine, which is bottled only weeks after the grapes are harvested, is meant to be consumed young, within months of bottling, and offers a preview of what the vintage will express each year.

"The last few years of grape growing in France have been a lesson in patience and perseverance, but this vintage was quite different," remarked Franck Duboeuf, CEO of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf and son of the late Georges Duboeuf. "Record high temperatures and drought conditions meant the grapes ripened earlier than normal and were small due to lack of rainfall. The result was a perfectly balanced fruit with a high concentration of flavor — we're delighted with the outcome."

To pay tribute to the unique characteristics of each vintage, it has been a tradition from the start that each year's release of Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau be adorned with a new label, created by a professional artist. This year, the artist is French designer Alain Vavro, whose work can be found on many products from well-known brands such as Paul Bocuse, Villeroy & Boch, and Ariane Porcelain. Alain was a dear friend to Georges and worked with the family on several labels over the decades. This year's piece is a graphic representation of the harvest, featuring contrasting shades complemented by eye-catching pops of color.

"This year's Nouveau is among the best we've tasted," said Dennis Kreps, co-owner of Quintessential with his father, Stephen D. Kreps. Quintessential is the exclusive U.S. importer of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf. "These wines have a great purity and freshness, with bright fruit character typical of great Gamay. With the standout quality and strong demand in the market, I expect Nouveau to sell out by mid-December, so people should act quickly because when they're gone, they're gone!"

To add to the celebration, the highly popular Georges Duboeuf Cork Contest is back. Every bottle of 2022 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau will contain a unique cork, printed with an individual code. Winners will receive various Duboeuf-branded items, such as berets and limited-edition ties and scarves. To see if a cork is a winner, and for rules and regulations, visit www.firstwineoftheharvest.com.

Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau is available at most wine retailers for the suggested retail price of $14.99; the Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé has an SRP of $15.99, and the Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau will retail for $15.99. For more information, find us on Instagram at @duboeufwines, contact Quintessential at www.quintessentialwines.com or call (707) 226-8300.

About Les Vins Georges Duboeuf

Les Vins Georges Duboeuf is a premier producer of award-winning French wines from Beaujolais and the Mâconnais region of Burgundy. Georges Duboeuf's love affair with Beaujolais is no secret. His legendary palate, his ability to spot great wine and his enthusiasm for the craft made him a celebrated figure in the wine industry. The wines that Les Vins Georges Duboeuf bring to market are renowned for their quality and value. Winemakers from the family-owned-and-operated winery work closely with hundreds of small family growers to procure the highest quality grapes throughout the region.

About Quintessential

Headquartered in Napa, California, Quintessential is a leading fine wine importer, marketer and sales company exclusively representing family-owned wineries. An early champion of multi-generational producers, Quintessential values expressions of celebrated terroir from around the world. Led by father and son, Stephen D. and Dennis Kreps, the global portfolio now has 37 wineries from 27 dynamic families.

Quintessential's portfolio includes: Argentina (Bodegas Bianchi, Pascual Toso); Australia (3 Rings, Kay Brothers, Paringa, Vintage Longbottom); Chile (Matetic Vineyards, TerraPura); France (André Brunel, Cachette, Champagne Palmer & Co, Château Ferry Lacombe, Gustave Lorentz, La Chapelle du Berry, Les Vins Georges Duboeuf, Famille Bouey); Hungary (Count Karolyi); Italy (Ascevi Luwa, Attilio Ghisolfi, Bel Colle, Cortonesi, Luca Bosio, Tenuta Carobbio, Tropical, Truffle Hunter, Vino dei Fratelli); New Zealand (Forrest Wines, Rongopai); Portugal (Casa Relvas, Quinta do Vallado, Vila Nova); Spain (Bodegas Muriel, Conde de los Andes, Pazo Cilleiro, Vina Eguia); South Africa (Simonsig Estate); United States (California: Atlas Peak, Eponymous, Foppiano Vineyards, Geyser Peak, Ironstone Vineyards, Joseph Thomas, Leaping Horse Vineyards, Lucas & Lewellen Estate, Obsession, Outlot, Samuel Charles, Two Angels, XYZin); (New York: Anthony Road).

