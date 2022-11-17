Audigent Ranked Number 79 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Attributes Revenue Growth to Success of Market-Leading Curated Marketplace Products & Innovations in Identity and Data ActivationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data identity, curation, and activation platform, today announced it ranked 79th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. During the measurement period, Audigent grew 2,153%, making it the second fastest-growing advertising technology company on the list. Audigent placed among the top 16% of all companies and #5 in New York State.
Audigent’s Chief Executive Officer, Drew Stein, credits the company’s next-generation curated marketplace products (SmartPMPs™, ContextualPMPs™, and CognitivePMPs™) and its unique approach to actioning data and identity through the supply path for its rocketship growth.
“Incredibly disruptive changes in how data is actioned across the digital media landscape have created an environment where innovation is not just a ‘nice-to-have,' but an absolute necessity for survival and growth,” Stein said. “Audigent has been at the forefront of data innovation through its unique product suite and has pioneered a new path forward for robust data activation that is privacy-safe, future-proof and valuable to brands and media agencies looking to drive efficiency and performance.”
Audigent’s next-generation curated marketplaces – SmartPMPs™, ContextualPMPs™, and CognitivePMPs™ – are revolutionizing how data and identity are actioned across programmatic media channels. Through the practice of supply-side data curation and optimization, Audigent pairs first-party audiences with premium inventory to build data-driven private marketplaces (PMPs). Having invested heavily in its automated technology stack as well as an industry-first supply-side trading team, Audigent is driving superior performance and efficiency at scale for its brand and media agency partners across CTV, video, display, native and other media channels.
“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”
“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”
Audigent’s growth also earned the company a spot in the top 5% of fastest-growing companies in America on the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list, placing it among the top five fastest-growing ad tech companies on that list. Fast Company recognized the company as one of 2022’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. Finally, Audigent technology and work have been recognized by both Digiday and AdExchanger for awards in categories including Best Use Of Technology By A Publisher, Best Publisher First-Party Data Platform and Best Cookieless Identification Technology.
About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
Rich Cherecwich
Off the Record Media, LLC
rich@offtherecordmedia.net