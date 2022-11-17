Kush House Cannabis Dispensary and Art Gallery

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kush House just celebrated the grand opening of its all-in-one dispensary in high style! With over 250 attendees ranging from all walks of life coming together to glorify their love of cannabis and their passion for the culture that surrounds it. The evening was hosted by Prada (a well-known Thai emcee) and included a multi-media presentation with performances by Chip7, musical stylings from DJ Bomber Selecta, 6 models styled as peacocks posing with guests, and a speech from OG Canna’s CEO Benjamin Baskins.The fun-filled event featured the artwork of well-known pop and graffiti artist Chip7, who also performed his latest song “Krylon Creek”, all while painting live!Chip7 founded the MAYHEM crew in New Jersey, and his work has been featured in books such as Freight Train Graffiti, Broken Windows, and New York Graffiti and magazines such as Juxtapoz. Here in Thailand, Chip7 has been involved in art projects for renowned Bangkok Barbers Never Say Cut and has contributed to international brands including, Nike, Smirnoff, Isuzu, and hotel chains Marriott and Aloft, as well as working as art director for the Make it Happen music video by DaBoyWay and YaYa, and Thaitanium’s LaLaLa.” This year the artist also published his first book entitled Chip7 Land.“Chip7’s live performance was stellar, and each one of his pieces were sold out on opening night, congratulations!”. Benjamin Baskins bosted.On top of the outstanding performances, Kush House also featured a massive Lucky Draw giveaway for those that pre-registered for the event. The grand winner received original artwork by Chip7 with best in-house pre-roll while other Lucky Draw winners walked away with jars of top-shelf cannabis, SEYA CBD products, Local Boys CBD cannabis, and Kush House branded merchandise such as shirts, hats, bongs, and grinders!“What an amazing night seeing so many old and new faces that came together as a community of like-minded people”, said Benjamin Baskins.Locally and globally, cannabis has come into its own in recent years as the veil of uncertainty and rumor has been peeled back, and more and more people have come to discover the benefits of this ancient plant.Going beyond cannabis, the location will also assist visitors with other natural remedies, with their dedicated team of Thai Traditional Medicine Doctors. Kush House also offers laboratory-certified cannabis officially graded by Mahakan Biotech.The OG Canna Retail Co team has taken great effort to create an all-in-one dispensary that offers everything from the highest quality cannabis, the most effective Thai Traditional Medicines. Following a purchase, customers can take advantage of the location’s amenities, including a community room and an additional consumption lounge.“We look forward to curating special events and workshops for the blossoming cannabis community. Benjamin Baskins beamed at the end of the night.Kush House is part of The OG Canna Company which was founded in 2022 by a dedicated group of passionate individuals with two goals: to produce the highest quality Cannabis experience in Thailand through a large network of retail outlets and cultivation facilities

