LDAF Commissioner Proclaims Louisiana Sweet Potato Day

November 15, 2022

Baton Rouge, La. – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., has proclaimed November 15 as Louisiana Sweet Potato Day in recognition of the 70th anniversary of the Louisiana Sweet Potato Advertising and Development Commission.

The Louisiana Sweet Potato Advertising and Development Commission, which works to expand the market and increase consumption of sweet potatoes grown in Louisiana, was created on July 8, 1952, by Act 272 of the 1952 Regular Session, making it the oldest agricultural commodity commission in the state.

Thanks to the commission, and Louisiana farmers and researchers, sweet potatoes in Louisiana have come a long way since their first commercial production in the state, which occurred in Sunset, La., in 1910.

According to the Louisiana State University (LSU) AgCenter, in 2021 there were over 7,100 acres of sweet potatoes farmed in the state, creating a total value of $85 million. The LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station is the only one of its kind in the country and has developed new varieties that are now some of the most popular in the world. Additionally, the Lamb Weston Sweet Potato Processing Plant in Delhi, La., is the largest, sweet potato french fry plant in America.

“We hope you’ll join us in celebrating Louisiana Sweet Potato Day. It not only commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Louisiana Sweet Potato Advertising and Development Commission but also celebrates the sweet potato as Louisiana’s official state vegetable and the largest vegetable crop grown in the state,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re pleased to recognize the humble and delicious Louisiana sweet potato, which will play a starring role on tables all over the country next week.”

To learn more about Louisiana sweet potatoes and the Louisiana Sweet Potato Commission, visit http://www.sweetpotato.org/.

Click here to view the proclamation.

