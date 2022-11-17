Kinettix Expands Global Business Presence with Offices in Cebu I.T. Park

The Inc. 5000 company expects to expand by 50% in the Philippines in the next six months.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinettix , a rapidly growing global leader in providing IT field technicians, project coordinators, and break-fix dispatches for enterprise businesses, is ready to scale its international workforce. The company opened its new offices in Cebu, Philippines this week in I.T. Park, which is a global economic and technological gateway.

"Our Cebu facility has been critical in providing true 24x7 capabilities, helping us scale operations for more clients," said Bob Supinger, Vice President of Operations for Kinettix. "This year, we made substantial infrastructure investments in our centers in the Philippines, making us an ideal organization to work with. This facility is a commitment to the community and to the long-term success of our employees."

Supinger shares that one of the goals in opening an office in Cebu I.T. Park is making it easier for job seekers to find open career opportunities with Kinettix through regular job postings and their recruiting team. Employees have the advantage of world class facilities and resources nearby. The area is a preferred living destination for young professionals and families due to its easy access to schools, churches, and healthcare amenities. It also boasts numerous top-rated restaurants and a large mall.

This is the second year Kinettix has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies, achieving a compounded annual growth rate of over 55%. Kinettix works with companies across many industries, with current clients ranging from midsize enterprises to large name brands. Services range from providing on-site IT field technicians and break/fix dispatches to on-demand project coordination. The Cebu office will focus primarily on the latter, managing field technicians, monitoring tickets, auditing deliverables, and reviewing installations. These services are available as part of Kinettix's Global Remote Services .

ABOUT KINETTIX

Kinettix is the global leader in providing IT field technicians and coordination services to U.S.-based enterprises and managed service providers anywhere, anytime. They take the complexity out of identifying local partners in international markets. Kinettix provides reliable, stress-free solutions for their clients' IT field services dispatch and deployment needs through a proprietary API-driven platform, Dispatch1Ⓡ.

An Inc. 5000 company, their rapid expansion means more providers worldwide who can support even the largest clients 24/7.

Visit https://www.kinettix.com to learn more.

