Commercial Real Estate Dealer Sees Continued Growth in Bay Area, Despite National Market Slump News - Reliance Real Estate Advisors Announces Lease Renewal for DHL Freight Forwarding Facility

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Real Estate Advisors (RREA) happily announced it had secured a lease renewal with DHL Global Forwarding for a 76,375 sq. ft. freight forwarding facility in Brisbane. The facility is located at 99 South Hill Drive in the San Francisco Bay Area submarket of Brisbane, and features a large truck court, sprinklers, 22-foot ceilings, and 15 loading docks. With proximity to Highway 101, the property provides easy access to San Francisco International Airport and the Port of Oakland. Joe Harney, SIOR, of Reliance Real Estate Advisors represented the Landlord, while Greig Lagomarsino, SIOR, and Mike Davis, SIOR, of Colliers International, represented DHL.

"We are excited to continue our long-term relationship with DHL at this location," said Joe Harney, founder of RREA. "Although the commercial real estate market has certainly been in the news lately, we have had little trouble securing the properties that our clients need to continue doing business. We credit decades of experience and the strong relationships we have built both in this industry and in the community. The Brisbane industrial market continues to remain robust and we will continue to serve its needs."

About Reliance Real Estate Advisors (RREA)

Founded by CRE broker Joe Harney, RREA is the leading boutique provider of commercial real estate advisory services in the Bay Area. Representing a diverse range of clients, RREA approaches every single deal as a unique transaction, working to develop a multipronged strategy and identify an action plan that delivers results. But more than just real estate transaction facilitators, we aim to become your trusted real estate advisor. Someone you can call now – and in the future, learn more at: www.RREA.co or discover what past clients have had to say about the company via social media: YouTube

