Historic Camphor Memorial Church Celebrates 100th Church Anniversary

All invited to 100th Anniversary Homecoming and Worship Service on November 20, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camphor Memorial Church is excited to announce the celebration of its 100th Church Anniversary and Homecoming Worship Service on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

The guest preacher for the auspicious occasion is the distinguished theologian, Rev. Dr. Dorothy Watson Tatem, former District Superintendent of the East District of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church and Director of the Office of Urban and Global Ministries. She served as a former pastor of Camphor Memorial and during her tenure she led the congregation, in collaboration with the city, state and federal officials, in revitalizing the neighborhood with the rehabilitation of an abandoned school into a 4.5 million dollar senior citizen residence.

Camphor began in 1922 when Rev. William Casey, pastor of Calvary Methodist Episcopal Church (now Tindley Temple) and his wife, Catherine, opened their home at 5832 Filbert Street to a small group of neighbors for Bible studies and class meetings as there were no Methodist churches in West Philadelphia. The following year, the Board of Home Missions appropriated funds to establish six missions in West Philadelphia, including our small "Saint Matthew Mission".

At the Annual Session of the Delaware Conference in 1923, the name of the St. Matthew Mission was changed to Camphor Memorial Methodist Church in honor of Alexander Priestly Camphor, the 4th African American to be consecrated a bishop by the Methodist Episcopal Church. Our first pastor was Rev. William E. Hilton and our first worship service was held on December 9, 1923, in a leased "store front" at 5818 Vine Street. The membership grew rapidly and in May 1924, Camphor purchased a lot at 58th and Haverford Streets and built an edifice known as "Little Camphor". After the Depression, the church and ministries blossomed under the dynamic leadership of Rev. Marion Clark, Rev. Dr. Noah Moore, Rev. Daniel Rideout and Rev. Marion Ballard.

The present sanctuary and buildings were acquired in January 1943.

The church thanks God for continuously blessing them with wonderful pastors who have emphasized Christian education and community-oriented programs and engaged the congregation in discipleship, developing new ministries and revitalizing existing ministries to meet the changing needs of our community. To God be the glory!

