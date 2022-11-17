Small Town Empire Is Now Available on Audible and iTunes

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiobooks have been gaining in popularity for years now and with good reason. They allow the listener to multitask while still getting lost in a story. Whether you're cleaning the house, going for a walk, or driving to work, an audiobook can make the time go by faster. And now, there's a new audiobook out that will keep you entertained. Small Town Empire is based on actual events and tells the story of the Salmon family in Pontotoc, MS, during the late 1800s and early 1900s. The novel is narrated by Tim Tidball, who has over thirty titles under his belt. With a smooth southern accent and charming character voices, Tidball brings this heartwarming story to life. So if you're looking for a good listen, be sure to check out Small Town Empire on Audible !

John Salmon was a successful, driven businessman with big plans for Pontotoc County. Then he had six children whose antics hindered his success and his partnership. Mistresses, murder, and missing children kept the town gossip busy. John had a big secret that he kept from everyone. Can he overcome these obstacles and save his empire? Listen to the audiobook now! Available on Audible and iTunes. Paperback, hardback, and Kindle versions are also available on Amazon.

Mary E. McDonald, the author of the new historical fiction novel, Small Town Empire, has announced that the book is now available on Audible and Amazon. McDonald was born in Pontotoc, MS, and currently lives in Texas. She is a self-proclaimed history and genealogy buff. When Mary researched and learned the story of her great-grandfather, it inspired her to share this novel with the world. "This isn't just a story about my family," said McDonald. "It's a story about America."

