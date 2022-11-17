Media Advisory: Rally to remember the atrocities of the Islamic Republic and join in Iran's revolution

Submit Release
TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association), in collaboration with 1500 Tasvir, is supporting groups across the globe that are organizing events on the third anniversary of Bloody November and in support of the Iranian Revolution. 1500 Tasvir represents several families of victims of the November 2019 massacre in Iran.

In addition to 15 Canadian locations (listed below), there will also be events in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The events are taking place on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Updates and additional information for each event, including those outside of Canada, can be found here:
http://bit.ly/3UMhYq6

Please see below a summary of Canadian events.

  • Calgary, AB: 2-4:00pm MDT at Calgary City Hall, gathering in the plaza
  • Edmonton, AB: 2:30pm MDT at the intersection of 106 St. and 82nd Ave. Rally to University of Alberta for indoor gathering.
  • Halifax, NS: 10:30am ADT at Peace and Friendship Park, Hollis Street
    • Note: Hamed Esmaeilion will be speaking at this event
  • Kingston, ON: 1:00pm EST at Kingston City Hall
  • London, ON: 1:30-4:00pm EST at Victoria Park (Richmond and Central)
  • Montreal, QB: 2:30-4:30pm EST, rally from Du Parc-Sherbrook through Du Parc Street to George Etienne Cartier statue
  • Ottawa, ON: 1-3:00pm EST march from Supreme Court of Canada to Parliament Hill
  • Regina, SK: 12-1:00pm CST from the Regina Legislature Building to Albert St. Bridge
  • St. John's, NL: 1-2:00pm NST at the MUN University Center, 3rd Floor

  • Sudbury: 1:30-2:30pm EST at York Street parking lot
  • Toronto, ON: 1:30pm EST from Yonge St. and 16th Ave. to Richmond Hill Public Library
  • Waterloo, ON: 4-6:00pm EST at Waterloo Public Square
  • Winnipeg, MB: 1:30pm CST at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights
  • Vancouver, BC: 2-4:00pm PST from BC Place Stadium to the Vancouver Art Gallery
  • Victoria, BC: 2:30pm PST in front of the BC Legislative Assembly Building

The Association has also launched Hackathon for Aban – an event designed to have teams develop a reference website for Bloody November, which would help raise awareness and ultimately seek justice for the victims. More information on the hackathon event can be found here:
https://hackathon.ps752justice.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:
Navaz Ebrahim
navaz.ebrahim@ps752justice.com


You just read:

