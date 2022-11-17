MetaTope Unveils MTSkins Within Preview App, Bringing Utility Across the Metaverse, Gaming and Other Platforms

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaTope today announced the launch of the MetaTope Preview app, granting users a chance to experience the company's first collection of MTskins NFTs. Designed in collaboration with Jerad Marantz, world-renowned concept artist behind the superheroes and villains of the Marvel and DC Universes, MTskins are state-of-the-art, 3D avatars secured by the blockchain. They are designed to be interoperable among metaverses, games, social media and more.

MetaTope is revolutionizing how NFTs bring value and interest to the space by moving beyond the common—yet limited—utility of NFT as profile picture, allowing a user to transport their virtual identity from metaverse to metaverse.

The MetaTope Preview app gives users the chance to see themselves in virtual and augmented reality as MTskins avatars. All from a mobile device, MTskins are animated by MetaTope's unique markerless motion capture technology, which gathers data from a user's face, body and hands to bring their avatar to life.

"We are at the dawn of a new era of technology, and the line between the digital and physical world is blurring," said Jordan Yallen, CEO of MetaTope. "Your avatar can and should be more than a profile picture. Through MetaTope, you can truly embody your digital identity and take it with you as you travel across the digital landscape."

The free MetaTope Preview app includes MTskins avatars for anyone to use. Following this initial launch, users will have the opportunity to mint their own, unique MTskins NFTs.

To be among the first to experience MTskins, you can apply to join MetaTope's 'TopeList' here for early access to the app and other exclusive MetaTope perks.

To learn more about MetaTope, please visit www.metatope.com.

About MetaTope

MetaTope is a blockchain technology company bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 through consumer-friendly applications and engaging user experience. MetaTope gives users the ability to track their digital identity across platforms and derive value from the blockchain like never before. By leveraging the immutability of the blockchain, metaverse infrastructure and NFT utility, MetaTope is not only onboarding new businesses and consumers into Web3, but is also creating a secure means of building value through digital interactions.

Media Contact

Samantha Rubenstein

(650) 200-6110

348986@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metatope-unveils-mtskins-within-preview-app-bringing-utility-across-the-metaverse-gaming-and-other-platforms-301681052.html

SOURCE MetaTope