CarePlus Health Plans Opens Community Center in Orlando

This marks the second Community Center the company has opened in Central Florida as part of its growing commitment to the state's Medicare population

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. announced today it has opened a second Community Center in Central Florida for residents and members in the Orlando area. Earlier this year, the company celebrated the grand opening of its first CarePlus Community Center in Winter Haven.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005670/en/

Geared toward seniors and other people eligible for Medicare in Orange County, the new 5,000-square-foot Orlando CarePlus Community Center, located in Conway Plaza at 4442 Curry Ford Road, includes a lobby, snack area and activity room, and will offer regular health education programs that are open to the public at no cost.

"Given the positive response we've received from the Winter Haven community, we're thrilled to open this second Community Center to serve our growing Medicare Advantage membership in Orlando," said Bruno Piquin, CarePlus Health Plans President. "In fact, in a recent survey, 85 percent of respondents said they would recommend CarePlus Health Plans to a family member or friend because of the Community Center and its offerings. One respondent even called CarePlus the highlight of their week."

Piquin added that CarePlus Community Centers also serve residents in need by regularly hosting drives for items such as groceries, hygiene products and pet food.

Currently, licensed CarePlus sales agents are available at the new center to assist people eligible for Medicare with their Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug plan selection during Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period. The enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2023.

In addition to getting help with Medicare enrollment, people who visit the center can:

Join group activities

Attend health and wellness classes

Receive in-person customer service from a CarePlus Member Services representative

Find resources to maximize their Medicare journey

Grab a snack or refreshment

Meet people and learn something new

The CarePlus Community Center open is Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Area residents can call 1-407-533-4049 (TTY: 711) for more information.

About CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of Medicare beneficiaries in Florida. We provide affordable, reliable healthcare and prescription drug coverage that helps our members maintain and improve their health so they can enjoy happy, active, and independent lives.

CarePlus offers Medicare Advantage plans with a range of benefits designed to meet a variety of needs. We partner with and support our network of physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and other healthcare providers who we trust to take good care of our community. Through our partnership with the ACCESS Florida Department of Children and Families, CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.'s Social Services department assists people with applying for public assistance through a variety of state and federal programs. This assistance is completely voluntary and offered at no additional cost and regardless of enrollment. CarePlus has supported Florida residents with their Medicare options for over 22 years. Based in Florida, with corporate offices in Miami and Tampa, we serve approximately 212,000* members across South Florida, West Florida, Central Florida, and Atlantic Coast.

For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com.

*According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage (MA) Membership Reports, October 2022.

CarePlus is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in CarePlus depends on contract renewal. For accommodations of persons with special needs at meetings call 1-800-204-3123 (TTY: 711).

H1019_MKCPCCOrlNowOpenR2022_C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005670/en/