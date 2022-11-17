Global Onion Salt Market Is Expected to Reach $188.3 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Increasing prefernce of consumers toward diversified flavors of onion drives the growth of the global onion salt market. By sales channel, the business to business segment held the major share in 2021. By region, however, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global onion salt market was estimated at $105.6 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $188.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $105.6 Million Market Size in 2031 $188.3 Million CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 259 Segments Covered Form, End user, Sales Channel, and Region. Drivers Increasing prefernce of consumers toward diversified flavors of onion Restraints Growing awareness among consumers toward the adverse effects of fast food where onion salt is used Opportunities Emergence of quick service restaurants in the developed and developing countries

Covid-19 scenario-

The majority of key players in the onion salt market started strategizing on promoting their products and services on various social media platforms. And, rise in internet penetration during the time boosted the market growth.

Also, increase in investment and R&D activities by the onion stakeholders augmented the growth of the market.

The global onion salt market is analyzed across form, end user, sales channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By form, the conventional segment held more than 90% of the global onion salt market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The organic segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the food processing segment garnered nearly three-fifths of the total onion salt market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period.

By sales channel, the business to business segment held nearly 90% of the global onion salt market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The business to consumer segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the onion salt market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global onion salt market report include Leighty's Farm Market, Inc., AUM Fresh, B&G Foods, Inc., Badia Spices, Inc., G-Fresh, Urban Platter, Hoyts Food Manufacturing Industries Pty Ltd, McCormick & Company, Inc., Monterey Bay Herb Company, Starlight Herb & Spice Co., The Kroger Co., Trader Joe’s, and woodland foods. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

