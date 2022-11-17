Global Baked Chips Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for relatively healthy snacks that combine nutrition and convenience among consumers, rise in need to maintain a healthy body metabolism, improvement in flavours of vegetable baked chips, and ease accessibility at reasonable prices drive the growth of the global baked chips market. Closure of manufacturing facilities and loss of supply chains & distribution channels during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baked chips market generated $6.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $10.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $6.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $10.9 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Source, end-user, distribution channel, and region Drivers Increase in the standard of living Growth of the online retail platform Opportunities Surge in demand for relatively healthy snacks that combine nutrition and convenience among consumers Improvement in flavours of vegetable baked chips Restrains Prevalence of government regulation on processed food

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a slightly negative impact on the growth of the global baked chips market, owing to the presence of lockdowns as imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe.

The loss of supply chains and distribution channels in the initial months of the pandemic had caused small losses for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only hampered the production facilities but has also disrupted the supply chains such as material suppliers and distributors of the baked chips market globally, resulting in the loss of the business in terms of value sales.

However, these losses were recovered in the later phases. Thus, the market is expected to recoup with eased restriction and surge in consumer demand.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global baked chips market based on source, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on source, the vegetables segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global baked chips market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as cereals, grains, fruits, and others.

Based on end-user, the households segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global baked chips market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses the restaurant and cafes segment.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global baked chips market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online retail segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global baked chips market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global baked chips market report include Popchips, Calbee, Inc, Herr Foods Inc, Cornitos, Utz Brands, Inc, Ike Enterprises Inc, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, General Mills, Inc., True Agro Roots, The Campbell Soup Company, Kelloggs, Pepsico, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global baked chips market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

