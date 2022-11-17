$68+ Billion Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2028 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global autonomous last mile delivery market growth is impelled by rising advancements in e-commerce & mobility as a service (MaaS), high efficiency & design of the ground delivery robots and increase in the number of parcels.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Platform, Payload Weight, Range, and Geography," the autonomous last mile delivery market size is projected to grow from USD 57.67 billion in 2021 to USD 68.95 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 57.67 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 68.95 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of of 3% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Platform, Payload Weight, Range, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trendsfactors, and trends Companies Covered Boxbot,Drone Delivery,Eliport,Flytrex,Marble,Matternet,Nuro,Skycart,Starship Technologies,Zipline Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00016108/







Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Boxbot, Drone Delivery, Eliport, Flytrex, Marble, Matternet, Nuro, Skycart, Strarship Technologies,Zipline among the leading players profiled in the autonomous last mile delivery market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments under autonomous last mile delivery market are mentioned below:

March 2022: Starship Technologies raised US$ 42 Million to enhance the growth of their fleet of self-driving delivery robots. The company has raised a total of US$ 100 million.

November 2021: Flytrex has raised US$40 million bringing its total funding to US$60 million to expand drone delivery across the US.





Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Industry Overview

The autonomous last mile delivery market has been segmented on the basis of platform, payload weight, range and geography. Based on platform, the autonomous last mile delivery market is bifurcated into aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicle. Based on payload weight, the autonomous last mile delivery market is bifurcated into below 5 kilograms, 5-10 kilograms, and above 10 kilograms. Based on range, the autonomous last mile delivery market is segmented into short range (less than 20 kilometers) and long range (above 20 kilometers). Based on geography, the autonomous last mile delivery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

The autonomous last mile delivery market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness impressive growth during 2022–2028. The region comprises developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea; several Southeastern countries; and developed economies such as Australia and Japan. Countries in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, have been evolving their technology concepts and using various technologies to manage their deliveries effectively. Europe is well known for well-developed countries that favor adopting and applying new technologies. Also, Europe has the most established e-commerce sector boosts the demand for autonomous last mile delivery in this region.









Increased demand for drone delivery services during COVID-19 crises is expected to drive the autonomous last mile delivery market growth during (2022-2028)

Drones are becoming increasingly popular in modern supply chain logistics operations. Drones transport delivers parcels, groceries, medicines, food, and other homecare products. Soon, majority of industries will leverage drones for package delivery in last-mile delivery as companies are continuously investing in drone technology for bringing down the cost of operations in last-mile delivery, improving delivery time, and integrating with mobile applications to provide better customer experiences. During the COVID-19 pandemic period, contactless deliveries increased, and drones played an important role in ensuring social distancing norms. Drones are heavily used during the pandemic period to bring vital goods and drugs to populations under lockdown scenarios. For instance,

According to a report by UNICEF, eighteen countries including US and Canada have implemented drone delivery during the pandemic. Moreover, countries in sub-Saharan Africa such as Rwanda, Ghana, and Malawi, used drones to deliver regular medical commodities, COVID-19 supplies, and medical samples during the pandemic.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 17,275 units of essential medical supplies were delivered through drones, covering 735 kilometers in 12 hours to remote parts of the Northeast India. Further, programs such as the Drone Shakti, Drone-as-a-Service (DrAAS), Digital Sky are being promoted by the Indian government which will support drone delivery.

Thus, drone delivery operations are gaining huge importance in last-mile delivery owing to its advantages such as high accuracy, shorter delivery time, environment-friendly operations and lower operational cost than traditional delivery channels, which acts as a driving factor for the autonomous last mile delivery market growth.

The autonomous last mile delivery market growth in North America is mainly driven by huge growth of e-commerce industry, growing investment of the US government for upgradation of drones and autonomous vehicles are the crucial factors assisting the market growth over the projected period. Moreover, industrial 4.0 is on rise in North America, which supports uplift in technology and automation in supply chain operations and hence for autonomous last mile delivery market in North America





Impact OF COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak led to disruptions in the global economy, a shutdown of factories, and labor shortages, which decreased the volume of orders among vehicle manufacturers, resulting in a decline in production volume. Hence, the businesses of various autonomous last mile delivery manufacturers across the globe were adversely affected. However, since 2021, the procurement of autonomous last mile delivery solutions has increased due to the economic recovery and the growing volume of vehicle production and sales. Further, the autonomous last mile delivery market is undergoing a structural reform with a rapid shift toward digitalization. Growth in advanced technologies, such as virtual reality, is anticipated to boost the growth of the global e-commerce industry, which will result in an increased preference for online shopping. According to Walmart, delivery orders placed by customers in the fourth quarter of 2021 were six times the number of orders placed before the onset of the pandemic. Growing advantages of the autonomous last mile delivery solutions, such as the reduced travel distance and increased convenience for shoppers, are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.











