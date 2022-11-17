Troilus Announces Closing of Previously Announced Asset Sale to Sayona Mining Ltd. For C$40 Million and C$4.8 Million Private Placement Investment; Webinar to be Hosted on November 22 at 11AM EST

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”, TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) announces that today it has closed its previously announced asset sale of 1,824 claims to a subsidiary of Sayona Mining Limited (“Sayona”) for consideration of 184,331,797 million ordinary shares of Sayona issued at a price of C$0.217 per share, representing an aggregate value of C$40 million. In addition, Troilus has been granted a 2% net smelter returns royalty on all mineral products from the transferred claims. Troilus has issued a total of 9,883,163 Common Shares of Troilus to Sayona at a price of C$0.49 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to Troilus of C$4,842,749.87 (the “Private Placement”). In connection with the Private Placement, Sayona has been granted certain participation rights to maintain its equity interest so long as it maintains said interest at or above 5%.

Troilus to Host Live Webinar to Discuss Transaction

Troilus will be hosting a live webinar on Tuesday, November 22, at 11:00AM EST / 8:00AM PST. CEO of Troilus, Justin Reid, will be discussing the Sayona transaction, as well as other recent news. The discussion will be followed by an open question and answer period. Questions may be asked during the webinar or can be emailed in advance to info@troilusgold.com. A replay of the webinar will be made available on Troilus’ website once available.

Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Time: 11:00AM EST / 8:00AM PST

Link to join webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83225295405



Webinar ID: 832 2529 5405

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus’ claims cover 435 km² in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

