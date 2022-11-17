At 6.7% CAGR, Global Welding Machinery Market Share to Hit USD 25 Billion By 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

The global market has grown significantly in recent years as a result of rising demand for welding equipment in industries such as oil & gas, automotive, aerospace, construction, and energy

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global welding machinery market is predicted to reach US$ 25 billion by 2032, expanding at 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, as per this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Welding is a procedure that uses high temperatures to combine materials such as metals or thermoplastics. Resistance welding is frequently used to connect metals in aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications.

During the forecast period, increasing urbanization and expanding manufacturing sectors in developing markets are expected to drive the demand for welding equipment. Moreover, the rising demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and oil and gas is projected to boost the sales of welding equipment.

The booming construction industry worldwide is projected to raise the demand for welding machinery. Growing infrastructure initiatives in developing countries such as India and China are estimated to propel market expansion over the projection period. Furthermore, welding equipment is essential in the automotive industry since it provides high strength in the components, resulting in optimal safety. The expanding automotive sector is expected to bolster the growth of the welding machinery market.

Manufacturers are emphasizing the development of technologically improved products in order to increase quality, safety, and productivity across industries. They are also working on building technology to better train operators and reduce training expenses for businesses. This is projected to further support the growth of the welding machinery market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global welding machinery market is valued at US$ 13 billion in 2022.

Global sales of welding machinery are estimated to reach US$ 25 billion by 2032.

The global market is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for a 35.4% share of the global market in 2021.

The welding machinery market in the United States garnered US$ 2.9 billion in 2021.



Competitive Landscape

YesWelder is a start-up firm based in Boulder, Colorado, which develops welding equipment and accessories for welding professionals. According to the company, its new MP200 welding equipment is a five-in-one machine capable of four distinct types of welding capabilities (MIG, MMA, FCAW, and TIG) and plasma cutting. The company produced the MP200 to decrease the need for and cost of many devices that can only execute one task.

In February 2021, Lincoln Electric unveiled the new Vantage 441X, the latest addition to its Vantage range of diesel engine-driven welders/generators.

Lincoln Electric launched a VRTEX OxyFuel Cutting feature in December 2020 that blends welding and cutting by allowing users to practice torch cutting safely and virtually in partnership with The Harris Products Group, a Lincoln Electric firm and the cutting leader.

In November 2020, ESAB and YASKAWA, renowned robot and robot system businesses, signed a global partnership deal to develop and commercialize the XCellerator series of pre-engineered robotic welding systems.

Key Suppliers of Welding Machinery

Fronius International GmbH

ACRO Automation Systems, Inc

Sonics & Materials, Inc

Hobart Brothers LLC

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Coherent, Inc

Panasonic Corporation

Daihen Corporation

Denyo Co., Ltd

ESAB

IDEAL-Werk

KUKA AG

IGM Robotersysteme AG

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global welding machinery market from 2022 to 2032. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are projected to support high market growth in Asia Pacific. The fast expansion of the automotive industry and increased vehicle manufacturing are expected to drive the demand for welding machinery in the region.

Key Segments of Welding Machinery Industry Research

By Product Type: Arc Welding Oxy-Fuel Welding Resistance Welding Laser Beam Welding Other Product Types

By Type: Automatic Semi-Automatic Manual

By End Use: Automotive Building & Construction Aerospace Energy Oil & Gas Marine Other End Uses

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global welding machinery market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (arc welding, oxy-fuel welding, resistance welding, laser beam welding, other product types), type (automatic, semi-automatic, manual), and end use (automotive, building & construction, aerospace, energy, oil & gas, marine, other end uses) across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

