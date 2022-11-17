Edible Garden Now Offers It’s Unique “Poultry Mix” Potted Herbs at New Retailers

Provides Customers with a Fresh and Convenient, All-in-One Source of Essential Seasonings, Including Rosemary, Thyme and Sage for Holiday Meals

/EIN News/ -- BELVIDERE, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 17, 2022 — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and ingredients, today announced an integrated program with several of its major retail distribution partners to provide its Poultry Mix potted herbs in time for the holiday season.



Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are happy to announce a holiday season offering where we will be selling our Poultry Mix potted herbs that includes rosemary, thyme, and sage, all in one convenient pot. In addition to Poultry Mix, our retail partners will also be selling each of the organic herbs in individual pots and as fresh cut clamshell items. Poultry Mix is a high value item compared to buying each of the three herbs separately. Keeping an eye on value, we are holding our price on the majority of our products consistent with pre-inflationary levels, as we are sensitive to the effects that food price increases have had on consumers. We are able to maintain pricing due to our fully integrated, automated, sustainable and Zero Waste Inspired® approach. It is our belief that by offering our Poultry Mix, it will make things easier and more convenient for our customers, by providing them with all of the essential seasonings necessary to make any holiday meal taste better.”

“The Poultry Mix product will enable Edible Garden to further expand and deepen its distribution network. As an example, the product will be available at all Weis Markets and King Kullen locations across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, greatly enhancing our distribution relationship with them. In addition, our holiday herbs will also be available at our largest distribution partners across the Northeast and Midwest, such as Meijer, ShopRite and Hannaford. Offering Poultry Mix to our retail distribution partners at attractive pricing is a further illustration of our commitment to our partners and consumers, as we continually look for ways to enhance our offering, while providing value. We believe that this holiday offering will positively impact sales across our distribution network.”





ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented Greenthumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

