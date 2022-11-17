GEMXX CORPORATION POSTS POSITIVE QUARTERLY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) $GEMZ; (“the Company”), a leader in the Ammolite Gemstone Mine to Market Segment, Posts Positive Quarterly Revenues

The Company is highlighting significant achievements solidifying its strong foundation for aggressive growth in the coming year.

“The company has filed its Tier 1, Form 1A to raise up to $6,000,000 USD. Dealer-Broker and BlueSky compliance services have been procured from independent third-party experts to support the company’s capital raising efforts.” commented Jay Maull, CEO; “As the company awaits final approval for its Tier 1 filing from regulatory bodies, we are excited to work with these two partners to prepare GEMXX for its next growth phase.”

Shares issued and outstanding are 96,866,845. The Quarter’s Account Receivables have increased to $688,480.00 compared to the same Quarter last year which was $323,670.00. Net Income increased to $126,360.00 compared to a loss of $613,173.00 in the same Quarter the previous year. Total Long-Term liabilities have been reduced to $0.00 as compared to $226,759.00 last year. The Total Assets of the Company have increased year over year by $1,281,484 to $18,068,909.00.

“The company continues to build a solid foundation for growth and expansion.” Stated Jay Maull, GEMXX Corporation, CEO. “We continue to focus on growth by working with strategic partners and customers alike to supply stores for the upcoming holiday season. This is done with hard-work and determination supplemented by the company’s ability to offer great Ammolite jewelry designs.”

ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION

GEMXX Corporation is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities, and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished Ammolite and Ammolite jewelry. The company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. Visit www.gemxx.com for more information.

