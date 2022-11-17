Single Alternating Lane Closures on Main Street beginning November 21

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be alternating single lane closures on Main Street between 8th and 10th Street. These closures will take place from Monday, November 21 to Wednesday, November 23 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. These lane closures are being utilized to perform overhead work on the I-70 Median Wall.





Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

​