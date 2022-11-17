Submit Release
WVDOH maintenance crews making emergency repairs to I-79 bridge near Charleston

The southbound Interstate 79 ramp onto Interstate 77 is closed and traffic is reduced to one lane on I-79 near mile marker 0 while West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) bridge crews make emergency deck repairs just north of Charleston.
 
WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth, P.E., said a hole was discovered in a bridge deck on I-79 just past mile marker 0 about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The bridge passes over I-77 just past where I-77 splits of from southbound I-79.

Rushworth assured the public that the bridge remains safe and the repairs will be made as quickly as possible.

