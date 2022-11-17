Advancing Port Electrification: Current Trucking to Provide Electric Yard Tractors to The Port of Virginia
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Port of Virginia and Current Trucking are excited to announce the upcoming deployment of four MAFI T 230e Electric Yard Tractors.
With over one-hundred diesel yard tractors operating in Norfolk today, these first zero-emission vehicles and the installation of charging infrastructure will be an important step toward The Port of Virginia’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2040.
“We are excited to have been selected to help the port reach net-zero emissions,” said Pip Decker, president of Current Trucking. “Port electrification enhances regional air quality while avoiding the increasingly expensive cost of diesel.”
The Port of Virginia is a critical link in the global supply chain, delivering containers and cargo to the rest of the world. Earlier this year the port announced its commitment to reducing emissions through the electrification of assets, implementation of zero-emission technology, and purchasing energy from renewable sources.
“This is an important step towards our 2040 net-zero carbon emissions goal,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Adding these trucks to our fleet of yard tractors allows us to retire some older units and move toward a greener future. We are always looking for innovative equipment, technology and processes to help attain our goal and do so ahead of our schedule.”
The electric yard tractors, which will be delivered in December, will offset 266 metric tons of carbon per year, equivalent to more than 300 acres of forest sequestration.
About Current Trucking
Current Trucking deploys the best available electric vehicles in the Class 3–8 segment. The company delivers a complete end-to-end solution, inclusive of EV truck procurement, charging infrastructure, and O&M for any tire tread under a Trucks as a Service (TaaS) model. More information can be found at www.TrucksAsAService.com
About The Virginia Port Authority
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal.
