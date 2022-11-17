BOARD MEMBER AND AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR LORRAINE HENDRICKSON AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
The DCRO Risk Governance course provides a comprehensive approach to help understand, analyze and manage risk with the underlying premise of the positive value-add good risk management provides.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Lorraine Hendrickson of Miami, Florida, in the United States.
— Lorraine Hendrickson
Lorraine serves on the board of directors of Creatd, where she chairs the Audit Committee. She has worked in the world's leading financial centers in the US, London, and Hong Kong, helping start-ups and global firms such as Merrill Lynch, BNY Mellon, and Deloitte. Lorraine served as the Programme Director for London LGPS CIV Limited, the first alternative investment management company owned and operated by a local government (City of London) with £25 billion in pension funds. She also served as Chief Administrative Officer, Global Distribution for BNY Mellon in London, and Business and Development and Corporate Relations Asia Pacific for BNY Mellon Asset Management in Hong Kong.
Lorraine was nominated 100 Women to Watch in the Female FTSE Board Report of 2017. She was honored to serve on the Lord Mayor of London's Diversity & Inclusion Council, where city leaders strategized with the second female mayor in 800 years on how to make the City of London a meritocracy.
"I was thrilled to see Lorraine come to our program because our networks overlap via some great people," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As is immediately obvious when you engage her, she is a person who has and will continue to have an important and positive impact everywhere she goes. We look forward to her continued success and are pleased to count her among our alumni." he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"The DCRO Risk Governance course provides a comprehensive approach to help understand, analyze and manage risk with the underlying premise of the positive value-add good risk management provides," said Ms.Hendrickson.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 6122861776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program