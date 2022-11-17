Submit Release
Granny and Grandpa’s Custom Creations Are Eager To Announce That We Are Doing Business At Our New Convenient Location

Make your garden, your porch or your front yard stand out with our colorful, unique memorial Garden Yard Flag! This is a perfect gift for anyone who has lost a Loved One. Our Garden Yard Flags make great Housewarming and Memorial Gifts!

Granny and Grandpa's Custom Creations is now located in the heart of downtown Buffalo, larger location and convenient location!

You are sure to find gift ideas for everyone, including you!”
— Laural

BUFFALO, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Granny and Grandpa’s Custom Creations are eager to announce that we are doing business at our new convenient location at 24 ½ Central Avenue (Lower Level) Buffalo, Minnesota. We are in the heart of downtown Buffalo! Because we have moved to a larger store, we now offer an even wider selection of our distressed flannels, t-shirts, baby apparel, Memorial Chair Coverings, garden flags, headbands, baseball hats, kitchen towels, can coolers, thermal socks, sweatshirts and more! At our new location we are offering "create your own t-shirt", we now have on demand t-shirt services! We can still be reached at our telephone number 763-218-8204 or 936-355-2918, our email has stayed the same; grannyscustomcreations@gmail.com. We invite you to stop by and visit Granny and Grandpa’s Custom Creations new retail space! Perfect time for your Holiday Shopping! Our location is easy to find and lots of parking; Granny and Grandpa’s Custom Creations is located at 24 ½ Central Avenue (Lower Level), Buffalo, Minnesota. See you soon!

