Pizza Nova wins best pizza in Toronto Star Readers’ Choice Awards

This marks the fourth consecutive year winning top honours, earning Diamond level

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, the Ontario-based pizza brand committed to delivering quality since 1963, has been voted the 2022 Diamond Winner for best pizza in the Greater Toronto Area. This marks the fourth consecutive year the company has earned top honours in this category.

“We are thrilled to be voted a Diamond winner this year. We thank our loyal customers for tasting the difference and voting for us,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “We are excited to continue delivering on your expectations of quality.”

The Readers’ Choice Awards were created to celebrate the best businesses throughout the region and are determined by popular vote.

For a complete list of winners, visit thestar.com/readerschoice-toronto. For information on Pizza Nova, visit pizzanova.com.

-30-

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and is inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini and FOCACCIA BARESE™. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

Dalia Esposito Torchia Communications 514-654-2635 dalia@torchiacom.com