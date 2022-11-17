Oklahoma City Community College Holds Historic Investiture with Formal Installation of President, Dr. Mautra Staley Jones

Jones becomes the first woman and first person of color to the lead the College

/EIN News/ -- Oklahoma City, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City Community College held a historic investiture of its eleventh president, Dr. Mautra Staley Jones on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Jones was formally installed and became the first female and first person of color to serve OCCC in this capacity.

Recently inducted into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, she also is the first African American female to lead any higher education institution in Oklahoma that is not a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). The investiture marks the official transfer of leadership and signals a new direction for OCCC.

“Oklahoma City Community College has built a strong foundation on student success and community enrichment. I am honored to lead OCCC into a new era of servant leadership and exceptionalism,” said Jones. “In this endeavor, I pledge to be a president who not only strives for excellence, but one who inspires it in others. I firmly believe that working together, the College will rise to new heights and usher in a new era of opportunity and excellence for our faculty, staff and students.”

Dr. Jones was appointed to the position March 1, 2022. Under her leadership, OCCC forgave $4 million in student balances held within the institution under its Fresh Start Initiative, which helped 4,500 students. OCCC was also designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense, named one of MovieMaker magazine’s 40 Best Film Schools of 2022 in the U.S. and Canada, partnered with Walgreens for pharmacy internships and was awarded nearly $3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education to help high school students become first-generation college students and assist adults in re-entering higher education.

“Since assuming the presidency, Dr. Jones has worked diligently to prioritize the building of bridges, finding common ground, and working with community leaders and stakeholders to advance the College’s mission,” said OCCC Board Chairman Kevin Perry. “Her leadership has built on the rich legacy established fifty years ago when the College was founded and we look forward with great anticipation with all she will do with the College.”

Jones joins 5 percent of women of color at the helm of higher education institutions in the U.S. She learned the importance of education early on and pursued higher education as a first-generation college student at the University of Oklahoma. She later earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix at San Diego and a Doctor of Education from Vanderbilt University’s prestigious Peabody College of Education. She has dedicated her career to education, working for Langston University, The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools and KIPP Reach College Preparatory School.

Participating in the ceremony were Kevin Perry, Chairman of the Board of Regents for Oklahoma City Community College and President of Perry Publishing and Broadcasting; Allison Garrett, Chancellor for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education; David Holt, Oklahoma City Mayor; Natalie Shirley, The University of Oklahoma, Board of Regents and President & CEO of the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum; David Rainbolt, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for BancFirst; Joshua Snavely, Of Counsel, McAfee Taft & Cybersecurity Expert; Sunny Cearley, President of Allied Arts of Oklahoma City; Ryan Cross, Board Director, South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce & Vice President at Arvest Bank; Alice Strong Simmons, Retired Education Administrator; Devery Youngblood, Former Regent, Board of Regents Oklahoma City Community College and Executive Director of the Oklahoma Aggregates Association; and, Rev. Dr. M.L. Jemison, Senior Pastor, St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

About Oklahoma City Community College

Celebrating 50 years of providing unique educational opportunities for students in 2022, Oklahoma City Community College serves students preparing for college, working toward a degree or certificate or taking classes for personal enrichment. Approximately 17,000 students take courses offering college credit in more than 60 associate degree or certificate programs that lead to continued education at a four-year institution or entry into the workforce upon graduation. For more information, visit occc.edu.

###

Attachment

Cheena Pazzo ONE80 Consulting 918.625.1937 cheena@one80.us