Enovis Introduces DynaNail Helix™ – a New Twist on Hindfoot Fusions

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, DE, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, announces the introduction of the DynaNail Helix™, the latest addition to the DynaNail® family and Enovis’ expansive suite of foot and ankle products. DynaNail Helix is designed to achieve sustained dynamic compression for subtalar fusion with an innovative, anatomically friendly design and simple, screw-like insertion.

Leveraging the same groundbreaking NiTiNOL compressive element technology from other DynaNail systems, the DynaNail Helix is smaller, easy to use, and comes with expanded indications.

“This is the same NiTiNOL technology used in the DynaNail intramedullary system. It provides sustained compression across the fusion site, which traditional screws cannot do,” said Dr. Christopher Hirosei, a foot and ankle orthopedic surgeon based in Boise, Idaho. “The Enovis DynaNail Helix NiTiNOL implants are as easy to use as traditional screws.”

DynaNail Helix’s NiTiNOL compressive element comes pre-stretched and pre-loaded on a disposable nail guide for maximum efficiency. Like a screw, its threads allow for easy insertion. There are no transverse screws, eliminating the need for orthopedic surgeons to stretch the compressive element manually.

“The flexible, pseudo elastic NiTiNOL element that DynaNail Helix offers is unlike typical static fixation devices that are available on the market. Not only does DynaNail Helix offer intraoperative manual compression, but it also allows for up to 4mm of post-operative compression in response to bone resorption or settling,” said Gary Justak, President of Enovis Foot & Ankle. “This sustained compression is designed to give patients a better chance at healing faster, with fewer complications.”

The DynaNail Helix is one of several new products introduced by Enovis Foot & Ankle this year with active, adaptive healing technology designed to improve patient outcomes across the continuum of care.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com .

