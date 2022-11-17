Investor’s Business Daily Reveals the Best Individual HSAs List for 2023

The list will help inform decisions during open enrollment season and empower workers to make smart saving and investing decisions for the coming year

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization, released its special report on the best health savings accounts (HSAs) for 2023 this week. The report, IBD's sixth, provides comprehensive information on HSA rules and usage, and its list of the 13 Best HSA Accounts for 2023.



“Our 13 Best HSA Accounts for 2023 provides workers with essential information for evaluating health savings options,” said Susan Warfel, IBD’s managing editor. “We’re showcasing accounts with the best savings rates, low fees and wide investment options, no matter the size of their customer base—we’re debunking myths that confuse workers about how HSA accounts work.”

IBD reviewed reports from Devenir, Morningstar and individual HSA providers to select its 13 Best HSAs for 2023. IBD’s HSA list is geared toward educated consumers who have an interest in investing. Once IBD selected the top 13 account providers, it evaluated them based on five categories: widest investment options; low fees; best savings rates; zero investment threshold; and access to professional management. IBD’s list was finalized on Oct. 6, 2022. Savings rates were updated on Nov. 6, 2022.

Fidelity appears first in this list because it succeeded in every category award. Nine of the 13 providers on IBD's 2023 list won in one category or more.



Fidelity Investments

Optum Bank

HSA Bank

Liberty Federal Credit Union

Saturna

Lively

Avidia

Lake Michigan Credit Union

First American Bank

HealthEquity

Bank of America

UMB Healthcare

Associated Bank



This year’s package also includes an overview detailing the current state of HSA saving and investing, a video highlighting IBD’s Best HSA recommendations and a story on 10 HSA misconceptions.

To learn all the latest news about HSAs, contribution levels for 2023 and changes in the HSA landscape, read IBD’s overview story: HSA Contributions Grew In 2023, Despite Rising Prices, Tough Investment Markets .

