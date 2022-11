Berlin Barracks/Tractor Trailer Crash I89 NB

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 22A3006652

TROOPER: Jon Prack

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/16/2022 1105 hours

LOCATION: I89 NB MM 48.4, Berlin, VT

WEATHER: Snow and Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Covered in snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Reynald

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haines City, FL

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Freight Liner

VEHICLE MODEL: CASCADIA 125

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers out of the Berlin Barracks were advised of a tractor trailer unit that crashed on I89 NB at MM 48.4. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a 2015 Freight Liner blocking both northbound lanes of travel. The interstate was shut down in the area of exit 6 until the tractor trailer could be removed. Troopers were assisted by Berlin Fire Department and LaRoach Towing.

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)