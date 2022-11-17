Maxim Group: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Despite Challenging Global Macro Environment, Reiterates Positive Outlook on SOPA Based on Strong Revenue Generation and Compelling Valuation

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) issues Equity Research Report on Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa”) (Nasdaq: SOPA), SEA’s leading data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem.



Summary Points:

• Positive view of early stages of building SEA ecommerce company. Luxury store Leflair provides luxury goods online. Additional businesses include online delivery companies Handycart and Pushkart (bought during 1Q22), as well as Gorilla Networks, a telecom MVNO (early June 2022). During 3Q22 the company acquired Thoughtful Media, a digital influencer, Mangan.ph, restaurant delivery, and NusaTrip, an online travel agency. SoPa will launch a loyalty points offering. Maxim believes Thoughtful Media can market SoPa's other brands and the food delivery and luxury brand businesses can be expanded geographically. Maxim has a positive view on the SE Asian market due to increasing mobile and ecommerce penetration, younger populations, travel coming back, and the opportunity to consolidate smaller companies.

• Significant year on year revenue growth in 3Q 2022. 3Q22 revenue of $2.1M increased significantly from $84K in the prior year quarter. Digital marketing accounted for over half of the quarter's revenue. Results were also held back as most of its businesses were very early stage. The company is in the process of restructuring several of its businesses to improve revenue and profitability.

• Healthy balance sheet and cash levels. The company ended September 2022 with $23M in unrestricted cash and no debt. Maxim projects current cash levels as sufficient to fund organic growth over the next two years.

• Challenging macro environment, yet positive on micro company business plan. Maxim factors in a more challenging macro environment impacting Society Pass' end markets and notes that Sea Ltd (SE - NR), SE Asia's largest internet company, has laid off 10% of staff in past 6 months and during its 3Q22 conference call projected lower than expected bookings for 2022. Maxim still expects SE Asia to be one of the fastest relative growth markets and anticipates SOPA to grow from spending on marketing, expansions, the launch of loyalty points in 4Q22, and contributions from all announced acquisitions. Maxim believes many of the businesses can be expanded geographically and benefit from greater capital.

• Strong revenue generation in 2023. Maxim projects revenue to increase from $0.5M in 2021, to $7.0M in 2022, and $40.1M in 2023. The increase is due to the significant expected contribution from acquisitions and organic growth. Maxim projects 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss to widen to ($20.7M), from a loss of ($4.9M) in 2021. The wider loss is due to one time costs related to acquisitions and higher public company expenses. For 2023, Maxim projects EBITDA loss estimate to ($11.0M).

• Compelling valuation. – SOPA trades at an EV/revenue multiple of 0.5x Maxim 2023 revenue estimate with over half of its market cap in cash. Maxim $5 price target is supported by our 10-year DCF analysis, which utilizes a 22% discount rate, 15x terminal multiple, and 3% terminal growth rate and equates to an EV/revenue multiple of 2.5x. The 2.5x multiple target is roughly in line with the peer group average of 2.4x. Our positive outlook is supported by the attractive SE Asian markets and opportunities to consolidate smaller companies. Maxim reiterates Buy rating.

About Society Pass Inc

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com , Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph , a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph , a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements.

