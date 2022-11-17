Data Collection and Labeling Market to Register 18% CAGR, Exceeding US$ 9,670 Million by 2032

Integration of AI-based Services in Healthcare Creating Prospects for Data Collection and Labeling Software Companies

/EIN News/ -- Paris, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR’s latest research report on the global data collection and labeling market offers comprehensive analysis on the leading segments in terms of data type, vertical, and region. It also provides crucial information about key players and the strategies adopted to gain competitive edge. The report covers vital factors, key trends, and growth opportunities impacting the sales in the market.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Overall sales in the data collection and labeling market are expected to increase from US$ 1,848.06 Million in 2022 to US$ 9,670 Million in 2032. The demand in the market is projected to surge at an impressive 18% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Growth in the market is attributed to the technological advancement and development of healthcare infrastructure.

Increasing digitization in healthcare and government sectors is expected to improve the adoption of data collection and labelling market. As integration of artificial intelligence (AI) surges across the diverse industries such as healthcare, automotive, and government, the use of data collection and labelling software is expected to increase. With increasing prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe, healthcare professionals are improving the adoption of data collection and labelling software.

Download Sample Copy of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4726

Further, extensive reliance on cloud-based and AI-integrated services in healthcare sector, especially in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. is another factor propelling the demand in the market. As per the study, the U.S. is expected to account for nearly 27% of revenue in the global data collection and labelling market.

In addition to this, India is expected to be the second-most remunerative market over the forecast period. With rising government funding coupled with growing digital literacy among millennials and Gen-Zs, the demand for data collection and labelling software is increasing. As population in India is rising at an incredible pace, the need for automated data collection and labelling software and services is growing.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of data type, the image/video analysis is expected to contribute over 35% of sales in the global data collection and labelling market.

Based on vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to generate maximum revenues, followed by automotive segment through 2022 & beyond.

With growing inclination towards AI-based and cloud-based services, the U.S. is expected to emerge as the most dominant market over the forecast period.

India is predicted to spearhead the growth in South Asia data collection and labelling market through 2032.

China is likely to contribute nearly 2/5th of revenues in the global data collection and labelling market.



Growth Drivers:

Rising penetration of AI and machine learning in healthcare and automotive industries will drive the demand in the market.

Increasing demand for interactive and engaging image and content is improving the adoption of data collection and labelling software.

Restraints:

High cost associated with the research required for the development of the technology might limit the sales in the market.



To Gain In-Depth Insights on Data Collection and Labelling Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4726

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market are engaging in strategic collaboration and mergers to strengthen their position in the market. Some of the players are investing in product development and integrating interactive and AI-based user friendly platforms to gain revenue. Meanwhile, other players are forming alliances with end users to expand their customer base and stay ahead in the competition.

For instance,

In 2022, Banyan Software, Inc., company focused on acquiring and building enterprise software businesses announced the acquisition of Innovatum. The acquisition of the company enables the automation of product and package labeling and regulatory data upload in the life sciences industry.

Banyan Software, Inc., company focused on acquiring and building enterprise software businesses announced the acquisition of Innovatum. The acquisition of the company enables the automation of product and package labeling and regulatory data upload in the life sciences industry. In January 2022, Labelbox, a startup focusing on data labelling raised around US$ 110 Million funding for its Series D funding. This software will allow businesses to integrate a managed workforce and data labeling service with assured accurate and consistent data.

Labelbox, a startup focusing on data labelling raised around US$ 110 Million funding for its Series D funding. This software will allow businesses to integrate a managed workforce and data labeling service with assured accurate and consistent data. In October 2022, Scale AI, a leading data collection and labelling provider announced the launch of service called Scale Rapid, technologically advanced system ensuring data labeling within one to three hours.



Key Players in the Data Collection and Labeling Market Include:

Appen Limited

Reality AI

Globalme Localization Inc.

Global Technology Solutions

Alegion

Labelbox Inc.

Dobility Inc.

Scale AI Inc.

Trilldata Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Playment Inc.

Get Full Access of this Report Through Secured PayPal Payment Gateway

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4726

More Valuable Insights on Data Collection and Labelling Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the data collection and labelling market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global data collection and labelling market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Data Type

Text

Image/Video

Audio



By Vertical

IT

Automotive

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Data Collection and Labelling Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the data collection and labelling market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the data collection and labelling market?

Which region will lead the growth in the global data collection and labelling market during 2022-2032?

What is the projected market valuation of the data collection and labelling market in 2032?

Which are the factors driving the data collection and labelling during 2022-2032?

Which vertical will generate maximum revenue in the global data collection and labelling market?



Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Technology Domain

Data Center Market: The global data center market is expected to increase from US$ 279 Billion in 2022 to US$ 77 Billion in 2032. Demand for new data centers in the market is predicted to surge at 14.3% CAGR in the market. Sales in the market are projected to soar at 13.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Data Extraction Software Market: The demand in the market is predicted to rise due to growing adoption of cloud-based software in the baking, retail, and healthcare sectors across the globe. As per the study, government and healthcare segment are expected to generate highest revenue in the global data extraction software market.

Data Protection Software Market: The data protection software market is expected to witness staggering growth at 31.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Demand in the market is expected to reach US$ 18,500 Million by the end of 2032. Sales are expected to burgeon with rising incidence of data and cyber-security theft across the diverse industries.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh



US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog