Mullen Announces Funding to Close on ELMS Assets

/EIN News/ -- Existing Shareholders Invest $150 Million to Accelerate Production and Delivery of EVs

BREA, CA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today receipt of $150 million on Nov. 16, 2022, which will be used in part to close on ELMS assets.

Mullen is now in position to fund and close on ELMS assets and complete engineering, preparation and launch of EVs.

“We are excited to announce today that we have the funding in place to close on the ELMS asset acquisition,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

“We expect to close quickly on the ELMS transaction. This will accelerate market introduction of our cargo van program and provide us with critical manufacturing capacity at a much lower investment than previously expected to supply the rest of our product portfolio.”

ELMS assets include:

The factory in Mishawaka, Indiana, providing Mullen with the capability to produce up to 50,000 vehicles per year

All Intellectual Property, including all manufacturing data that is required for the assembly of the Class 1 van and Class 3 Cab Chassis

All inventory including finished and unfinished vehicles, part modules, component parts, raw materials, tooling

All property including equipment, machinery, supplies, computer hardware, software, communication equipment, data networks and all other data storage

“The completion of this acquisition brings together the critical enablers for our business strategy. With our Mullen, Bollinger and ELMS assets, as well as our plants, we are now in a unique position to be a leader in the new EV auto market,” said Michery.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next-generation of premium electric vehicles (EVs) that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the company’s first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to when the ELMS closing will occur, whether the closing will result in accelerating the Company’s programs and production, whether the funding terms and the closing on ELMS assets will result in positive outcomes for shareholders. Further examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

