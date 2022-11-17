Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Celebrates Over 6 Million Units Sold

Dermal Repair Complex, a revolutionary anti-aging dietary supplement, helps promote a more youthful look by minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and combating visible sagging

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverly Hills MD™ is an innovative skincare cosmeceutical brand created by renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour. One of their best-selling products, Dermal Repair Complex , has now sold over 6 million units. This fan-favorite dietary supplement is known for its ability to help visibly renew the tone, texture, and radiance of skin from the inside out.†*

What is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a groundbreaking anti-aging dietary supplement that was designed with a potent blend of scientifically-backed age-fighting nutrients for optimal results. These compounds work together to repair the signs of visible aging such as crepey-looking skin, sagging, and dullness from the inside out. By supporting the body’s collagen supply and helping to fight off the effects of skin-aging hormones — Dermal Repair Complex helps skin visibly “rejuvenate” with every serving. Users can experience a visible increase in radiance and plumpness, plus Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex also supports the look of stronger and healthier feeling hair and nails. †*

Key Ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex contains six key ingredients that have been meticulously chosen to combat visible signs of aging by supporting a healthy skin structure — for a visibly firmer, more lifted look. These key ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex include:†*

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): An organic compound that supports the strength of the skin to achieve a firmer-looking appearance.

Vitamin A: An antioxidant vitamin that helps fight off environmental aging factors such as UV Rays and pollution that increase visible signs of aging.

Hydrolyzed Collagen: A powerful protein containing essential amino acids that can help soften the look of wrinkles.

Saw Palmetto: A powerful extract that contains antioxidants and fatty acids that can help reduce the negative effects of the skin-destroying hormone, DHT.

Hyaluronic Acid: A powerful moisture magnet that helps the skin look soft, supple, and healthy.

Vitamin B: An essential vitamin that supports healthy cell turnover — resulting in noticeably firmer, more lifted-looking skin.

Potential Advantages of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex†*

A visible reduction in the look of sagging, crepiness, and other textural imperfections along the face, neck, and body.

Increased “tightness” and smoothing on all parts of the body.

A minimized look of wrinkles — especially in pucker lines, fine lines, crow’s feet, and forehead creases.

Visibly firmer-looking skin in sag-prone areas such as the cheeks, chin, neck, jowls, and jawline.

A more youthful appearance overall including thicker-looking hair, stronger nails and a more radiant, fresh complexion.



How to use Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

The suggested use of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is to take 2 capsules of the dietary supplement daily with a meal and a full glass of water.

How to Purchase Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can be purchased on the Beverly Hills MD website for $58 with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they’re able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to both visibly correct and prevents the most difficult skincare concerns. Other bestsellers include Beverly Hills MD Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream , Beverly Hills MD Crepe Correcting Complex and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Berman

stephanie@smithhousestrategy.com

Shari Mesulam

shari@smithhousestrategy.com

