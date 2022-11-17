Ripi Singh, EinSource Co-Founder, Receives the Robert C. McMaster Gold Medal Award

The award recognizes outstanding contributions to nondestructive testing

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EinSource proudly announces that one of its founders and its Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Ripi Singh, has earned the Robert C. McMaster Gold Medal Award of the American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT) for outstanding contributions to the NDT profession. The Award was presented at the annual ASNT Conference, which was held in Nashville, Tennessee, October 31st through November 3rd.



“I’m grateful to the ASNT for recognizing our efforts to digitally transform the inspection industry,” said Ripi. “And I’m equally grateful to my partner and co-author of the book, The World of NDE 4.0: Let the Journey Begin, Dr. Johannes Vrana. The Award could have gone either of us. I happened to be the fortunate one this year. I was happy to share the credit with him in Nashville.”

While the NDT industry has been the first to recognize Ripi’s contributions to Industry 4.0, he’s has been relentless in his mission to digitalize corporate strategy and innovation management with an industry-agnostic approach. The fulfillment of that mission is now available for anyone to use in the form of two SaaS platforms, EinFrame and EinStory.

“I’m delighted ASNT is honoring Ripi for his international thought leadership in digital transformation and Industry 4.0,” said Don Judson, CEO at EinSource. “We benefit from Ripi’s guidance daily, and it’s gratifying to know others also value Ripi’s astute counsel and contributions.”

