Enphase Energy Increases Home Energy System Deployments in Belgium

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase© products in Belgium have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ© Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries.



Enphase began shipping its microinverter products to Belgium more than a decade ago, and launched the IQ Battery in the country last year. Installers are increasingly turning to the Enphase Energy System to provide an all-in-one solution with its IQ Batteries and IQ Microinverters, allowing homeowners to store their energy for later use in their homes and avoid rising energy prices.

“We strive to offer homeowners in Belgium home energy systems that are reliable, powerful, and capable of meeting their energy needs,” said Dieter Verscheure, sales director at MR Group. “Enphase’s dedication to innovation, industry-leading products, and customer service is unmatched, and we look forward to working with Enphase for many years to come.”

IQ Microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of cumulative power-on testing, in the aggregate, to help ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. Enphase’s microinverters are designed to be long-lasting energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty in Belgium.

“With electricity prices on the rise, our customers are looking for a reliable solar and battery solution to increase their independence away from traditional power sources,” said Anthony Van Walleghem, commercial director at Vannec. “The Enphase Energy System offers reliability, safety, and high-quality performance to support them.”

Enphase also delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades for enhanced longevity and come with a 10-year limited warranty. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their system, including the “self-consumption mode” feature to minimize the use of electricity from the grid.

“We’re excited to begin exclusively offering Enphase products to the rapidly growing number of Belgian homeowners who want to make an investment in their energy futures,” said Jeroen Borremans, owner at JRB Technics. “Enphase’s products enable us to meet the unique specifications of our customers, including the ability to add IQ Batteries to existing solar energy systems, and the use of simple, customizable, and flexible designs that can evolve over time depending on homeowners’ needs.”

“We’re pleased to see more installers in Belgium choosing Enphase’s products to meet the growing demand from homeowners across the country,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase. “As Belgium is rapidly moving toward home electrification, we are committed to delivering industry-leading products and best-in-class customer service to this fast-growing and important solar market."

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

