Provident Receives DEI Trailblazer Award from African American Chamber of Commerce and New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

Bank Recognized as an Emerging DEI Influencer

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is proud to announce it recently received a DEI Trailblazer Award in the category of Emerging DEI Influencer from The African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey and The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented to the Bank at the first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Trailblazer Awards reception co-hosted by the two business organizations. The reception was held to honor and recognize companies that are “Walking the Walk – and demonstrating progress in critical areas of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”

“Provident Bank is committed to fostering a culture of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the workplace,” said Xavia Mitchell, First Vice President, Senior Diversity & HR Business Partner, Provident Bank. “We are proud of the advances we have made in this important area and are thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious award,” added Mitchell.

About Provident Bank
Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.60 billion as of September 30, 2022. With $10.69 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Nassau and Queens Counties in New York.  The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e7ac93f-e9f6-41c9-9905-a438eea1c9c0


Primary Logo

Provident Bank receives The African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey and The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce DEI Trailblazer Award.

Left to right: Thomas Bracken, President & CEO, New Jersey Chamber of Commerce; Patricia Teffenhart, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, New Jersey Chamber of Commerce; Carmen Gates, Director of Training and Community Initiatives, African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ); Xavia Mitchell, First Vice President, Senior Diversity & HR Business Partner; Ferlanda Fox Nixon, Esq. Chief of Policy and External Affairs, African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ); John Harmon, Founder, President & CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ)

Provident Receives DEI Trailblazer Award from African American Chamber of Commerce and New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

