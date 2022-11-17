Multi-directional Stop Signs to be Placed on S.D. Highway 47 in Lyman County

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) plans to install multi-directional stop signs on S.D. Highway 47 directly under Interstate 90 at Exit 251 in Lyman County. SDDOT staff members regularly review traffic counts, crashes, and current in-place signing on the state highway system for continual process improvement. Using available data, SDDOT staff decided to place multi-directional stop signs for both northbound and southbound vehicle traffic on Highway 47.

“Safety on our roadways is our number one priority,” said Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer. “The decision to add multi-directional stop signs, along with advanced warning signs and rumble bars, advances safety on our roadways for the traveling public.”

The new multi-directional stop signs will be installed on Highway 47 at Exit 251 on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Upon placement, the stop signs will be considered as full regulatory signage requiring all vehicles to come to a complete stop before proceeding.

