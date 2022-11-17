Pet Clothing Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for pet subscription box services is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 5.75 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for sustainable clothing products for pets ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet clothing market size was USD 5.75 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for pet subscription box services is a key factor driving growth of the market. Pet apparel can become crucial for little animals in extremely cold climates, since not all breeds can survive winters and others struggle, hence, taking the pet for a walk is quite helpful for both pet and the owner. The animal's typical loss of hair may be impacted by numerous temperature fluctuations that occur during the year. Many animals have more sensitive skin during these seasons, thus it is advantageous to wear a sweater to shield them from potential harm from cold, sun, rain, or any abrasion. Since clothing shields from parasites, allergens, and bacteria that might arise in parks, streets, or even air itself, it is an excellent way to protect dogs from illness and diseases. It is also effective in preventing scratches, scrapes, and blows as well as potential infection of wounds.

The report contains updated information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and acts as an accurate analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the pet clothing market. The report draws attention to the COVID-19 impact on the market and its crucial segments. As per the report, the current pandemic is one of the major contributing elements for the potential decline of the market in the coming years. The business sector has been drastically affected by the pandemic, which has adversely altered the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have delayed the progress rate of various businesses and disrupted the global supply chains. The report further provides a future impact assessment of the pet clothing market concerning COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The shirts & tops segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Pets who are afraid of heat, cold, and fireworks can be calmed by using these items of clothing. Additionally, blouses and tops are sized differently and include breed-specific designs. Rising trend among owners to purchase shirts and tops with the same style, design, and pattern for both themselves and their pets is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the segment's revenue growth.

The dog segment is expected to grow considerably. Adoption of more dogs globally is anticipated to improve the segment's revenue growth. Another element driving market expansion is rising spending on various dog-related apparel, accessories, toys, and clothes. Additionally, a significant element that is anticipated to support the segment's revenue expansion is creation of really stylish and contemporary dog attire by numerous market players.

The North America market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. A significant component driving region's revenue growth is great economic capability of pet owners in the U.S. and Canada. More and more pet owners are spending money on accessories including toys, leashes, collars, apparel, and other pet care products. In addition, rising popularity of purchasing high-end pet apparel and accessories is anticipated to assist the region’s market revenue expansion.

In December 2019, Cuddles Pet Shop launched an updated e-commerce site, cuddlespetshop.com to sell its pet apparel and accessories

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global pet clothing market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global pet clothing market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Moshiqa, Canada Pooch, TRIXIE Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co.KG, Bitch New York, BedHead Pajamas Inc., PETstock, Milk & Pepper, W.L Shareholding Company Ltd., Medical Pet Shirts International B.V., and PetRageous LLC.

Furthermore, the report divides the Pet Clothing market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the pet clothing market based on product, pet type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Coats & Jackets

Shirts & Tops

Sweaters & Hoodies

Others

Pet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Dog

Cat

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global pet clothing business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2022-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

