Global Micro Vials Market is Set to Enjoy a Revenue of US$ 2.3 Bn in 2022, and Pace-up at a CAGR of 5.6% to Reach US$ 4 Bn Between Forecast Period of 2022-32. Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Booming Chemical Industry Pushing Demand for Micro Vials in China. Increasing Research and Development Activities Setting up a Stage for the Micro Vials Market. Plastic Vials Market is expected to reach US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2032. During the forecast period, the global Cryogenic Vials Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2%.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Micro Vials Market is expected to reach US$ 2.3 Bn in 2022 and further expand its reach to US$ 4.0 Bn by 2032. According to the historical analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, overall sales of the global micro vials market were valued at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2021 and the market witnessed growth at a CAGR of 5.1% during the historic estimation period. The growth in the market is attributed to the surging demand for better packaging solutions across industries including healthcare, chemicals, and personal care over the current assessment period.



Sales of the glass micro vials are predicted to bolster with the top 3 countries' estimation to account for around 25-30% of the market by the end of 2022. The global micro vials market forms around 30% of the global vials market which stood at US$ 7 Bn in 2021. Attributing to the rising adoption of micro vials across several industries including healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, and chemicals is a key factor driving the demand for micro vials in the market. On the basis of material, the glass segment is predicted to remain a dominant segment in the global market, possessing a prominent share of around 76% by the end of 2032. By end use, the healthcare segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during 2022-2032.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13482

Key Takeaways

Over recent years, there has been a significant rise in the number of vaccination drives all over the world aimed at reducing the burden of numerous diseases. Several governments and regulatory bodies are predicted to launch new initiatives in order to provide people access to vaccines.

The majority of these vaccines need high-end safety packaging solutions such as micro vials. Micro vials are known as the best packaging solution which is best suited for vaccines and consist of essential features to protect vaccines from outer reactions. Such packaging solutions aid vaccines in protecting them from getting destroyed and extending their shelf life. Therefore, the micro vials market is getting lucrative opportunities amid the vaccination drive across the globe.

Dominant manufacturers in industries like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other products are diverting their focus on creating child-resistant packaging. In order to prevent the accidental death of children, which can occasionally result from acute poisoning after the consumption of unsupervised pharmaceutical or cosmetic items, the focus has been placed on child-resistant packaging.

By creating child-resistant packaging, businesses are able to expand into various other sectors including the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. There are micro vials available with child-resistant seals, which offers some potential for the market's growth.

Furthermore, key players in the market can create effective strategies to make the packaging child-resistant by opting for single-dose packaging. Child-resistant packaging is considered a vital safety element that must be taken into consideration because it helps prevent children from ingesting unexpected and harmful pharmaceutical items. Hence, the introduction of child-resistant packaging by micro vial producers offers a wide range of growth prospects for micro vials among end-use sectors.

The increasing usage of glass for the production of micro vials can be attributed to its chemical properties which are known to offer protection to various chemicals or adhesives from external effects. Micro vails are known to be simple, cost-efficient and lightweight packaging solutions utilized for storing and transporting drugs, chemicals, cosmetics, and several other sensitive products. These containers let the manufacturers protect sensitive and volatile products from various external factors including temperature and microbes. Besides this, they are easy to transport and take up much less space than conventional vials.

The popularity of these vials has risen across the healthcare industry where they are extensively utilized for storing and protecting products such as vaccines that require the highest sensitivity. They are designed to both uphold the highest medical standards and ergonomically protect the integrity of a product.



Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-13482

Competitive Landscape

Prominent micro vials manufacturers are using several organic and inorganic strategies like new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, facility expansions, and strengthening distribution channels.

More Insights into the Micro Vials Market

China is estimated to dominate the global micro vials market by accounting for around 64% value share of the East Asia micro vials market by the end of 2022. This is due to the rapid expansion of the chemical industry and the easy availability of raw materials at much lower costs.

Micro Vials Market by Category

By Material:

Glass

Plastic

By Capacity:

Less than 1ml

1 ml -3 ml

3.1 ml - 5ml

Above 5ml

By End Use:

Healthcare

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemicals



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania



View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/micro-vials-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Material Suppliers

3.4.3. Manufacturers, Wholesalers and Distributors

3.4.4. End Use/ Customers

3.5. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.6. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.7. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

Click Here for Micro Vials Market 193 pages TOC Report

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

PET Preforms Market : The global PET preform market is valued at US$ 15.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 22.28 Bn by 2032.

Healthcare & Laboratory Labels Market : The global healthcare and laboratory labels market stands at US$ 9.2 Bn as of the year 2022 and is expected to be worth US$ 13.5 Bn at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2030.

Linerless Labels Market : With a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032, the linerless labels market is anticipated to grow rapidly. Sales of linerless labels are anticipated to rise from US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.9 billion by 2032

Heat Transfer Films Market : The global heat transfer films market is expected to foray a market value of US$ 2.3 Bn by the year 2022, further accelerating at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022-2028.

Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market : The global medication pouch inspection systems market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 37 Mn in 2022, and is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.6% to attain a net worth of US$ 59.3 Mn by the end of the year 2029.

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com