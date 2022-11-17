Draganfly Selected as Preferred Partner to DEF-C Ukraine Government Military Service Provider

/EIN News/ -- Draganfly’s to provide systems and solutions in reconnaissance, delivery, and landmine detection, amongst other solutions.

Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce DEF-C, a Ukrainian company involved in the civil and defense sectors, has selected Draganfly as an exclusive provider of drones and related services.

DEF-C is a Ukrainian company of the Intecracy Group consortium, which has been involved in projects in the creation and use of unmanned aerial vehicles and solutions in the civil and defense sectors for the past decade, providing a broad range of products and services.

Draganfly will provide comprehensive equipment and solutions for emergency response, security, defense, and infrastructure, in addition to mapping, support, and public services. Draganfly’s platforms can adapt to air and ground situations providing a range of solutions that solve integral issues.

“DEF-C is a trusted provider to multiple Ukraine agencies. The integration of Draganfly’s solutions into our multiple civil and military projects has been well received, and we look forward to expanding this strategic partnership,” said Yuri Syvytsky, Lead Director of DEF-C.

“The partnership between Draganfly and DEF-C will enable us to continue to provide equipment and solutions to the people of Ukraine,” said Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly. “The selection of Draganfly by DEF-C is a testament to the strength of our technology and our team's ability to provide turnkey solutions that meet the specific needs of our customer base.”

