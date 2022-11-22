Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight Announces Participation in Columbus Turkey Trot

Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight is excited to announce that she will participate in the Columbus Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving weekend in downtown Columbus.

COUMBUS, OHIO, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief, of Columbus, Ohio, is excited to announce that she will participate once again in the upcoming Columbus Turkey Trot. To be held on Saturday, November 26, the event includes a 5k and 10k run and walk and a Kids’ Fun Run.

Held only two days after Thanksgiving, the Columbus Turkey Trot is a great way to spend time with family and friends while getting some fresh air and exercise.

"This race is a great way to work off that Thanksgiving dinner," said Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief of Columbus, Ohio. "It's a family-friendly event, with a kids' run, and race proceeds will benefit the Delaware County Humane Society. Do something for yourself and support a great cause!"

The Kids Fun Run starts the event at 9 a.m., with the 5k and 10k run/walk beginning at 9:15 a.m. The start and finish line will both be held behind COSI at Genoa Park, on the paved Scioto Greenway bike path in downtown Columbus.

One of the great aspects of the Columbus Turkey Trot is that it's a chip-timed race. This means all runners will receive instant results once they cross the finish line.

All participants will receive either a long sleeve shirt or hooded sweatshirt -- which they can choose -- along with a custom race bib, a finishers medal, a sweet treat, the chip-timed race with instant results, snacks, refreshments, and much more.

A portion of the proceeds from the race will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County, a private 501(c)(3) non-profit that has been serving people and their pets since 1972. The organization annually adopts more than 1,200 homeless animals.

The Columbus Turkey Trot is a dog-friendly event. There will be a bowl for dogs set up at water stations and the finish lines. Strollers are also allowed at the event.

This event is just one of more than 30 road races that Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight trains for annually, including 5ks and marathons. It's an excellent way for her not just to exercise and stay fit for her job but also connect with members of the community in a unique way outside of work hours.

Jennifer Knight promotes quality leadership and community in the field of law enforcement and is a strong advocate for women in her profession. She's also passionate about community engagement. In addition to several innovative projects she has designed to connect her agency with local citizens, she believes in giving back to the community in other ways in her personal time.

About Jennifer Knight

Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief in Columbus, Ohio, is known for dynamic leadership, innovative community engagement, and excellence in the field of law enforcement. After earning her Juris Doctor, she received the National Women’s Law Association Award of Excellence. Ms. Knight is a strong advocate for women in law enforcement and is a passionate community volunteer.