Nubeva Featured in ICE71-RSAC 365 Innovation Showcase on the Future of Ransomware

Nubeva noted for breakthrough solutions in ransomware decryption for cyber resilience and business continuity

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF) was recently featured as a new solution to ransomware attacks in the ICE71-RSAC 365 Innovation Showcase on “The Future of Ransomware.”



The full conference, including the Nubeva presentation and Q&A session, aired online on November 3 and can been viewed here.

“It was an honor for Nubeva to be part of the ICE71-RSAC 365 Innovation Showcase,” said Steve Perkins, Nubeva’s chief marketing officer. “Nubeva’s success in decrypting the latest versions of ransomware like Ragnar Locker, Conti, and LockBit demonstrates the key value of this technology in reducing the ransomware threat to critical infrastructure–and thus makes it a valuable contributor to the cybersecurity community in the U.S. and worldwide.”

Nubeva has developed a breakthrough, patented software system that, if installed prior to an attack, allows for the decryption of ransomware quickly and easily by monitoring and capturing essential attack information in real-time. The company complements the software system with a set of decryption and data recovery services to help attacked organizations who do not have the software installed.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so that businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. More details on Nubeva’s ransomware reversal and retrieval abilities are available here.

