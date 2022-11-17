Reklaim Announces Q3-2022 Financial Results with Revenue up 217%, Gross Margins up Over 142%

Revenue continues to build; year-to-date revenue up 217% over prior year, and positive gross profit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Reklaim, (TSXV: MYID / OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Reklaim"), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, announces the filing of Q3-2022 financial results for the three and six months ending Sept. 30, 2022 ("Q3-2022").

Q3-2022 Financial Highlights

Annual revenue increased by 217% to $1,642,380 from $558,342 in 2021 ("Q3-2021"), an increase of 195% over the first nine months of 2021

Increased the number of customers buying data from Reklaim by 87% in Q3-2022 versus Q3-2021

The company recorded a gross margin of $101,033 or 17%, a 142% increase from the same period last year

Recurring revenue of 90% for 2022 YTD

Increased the number of new customers by 28% over year-end 2021

Total revenue in Fiscal 2022 is currently 189% over the total revenue earned in 2021

"The shift in the data market to one of privacy and compliance continues to accelerate with more and more companies looking for a partner who can solve these issues for them," said Reklaim CEO Neil Sweeney. “Reklaim is poised to take advantage of this trend, and we believe privacy regulations, including the introduction of CPRA in California, will be increasingly enforced in 2023, creating a unique opportunity for Reklaim to expand its market share. As signaled in previous quarters, we have accelerated the reduction in our cost structure while maintaining our growth rate, and we expect a similar trajectory in the coming quarters.”

Full financial results, reported in CAD dollars, and Management's Discussion and Analysis are posted to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's investor relations website: investors.reklaimyours.com.

About Reklaim Ltd.

Reklaim is driven by consumer data and the evolution of privacy. Offering compliant, first-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold without the consumer's explicit consent for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data or choose to protect it via a suite of privacy tools. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com

