Maxar Technologies (US) and Planet Labs PBC (US) are the Key Players in the Remote Sensing Services Market [2022-2027]

The Remote Sensing Services Market size is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2022 to USD 26.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9%.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Remote Sensing Services Market by Application, Platform (Satellites, UAVs, Manned Aircraft, Ground), End Use, Resolution (Spatial, Spectral, Radiometric, Temporal), Type, Technology (Active, Passive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The market is driven by factors such as rise in global focus on using satellite, UAV imagery, applications like precision agriculture, crop health assessment, asset monitoring, etc.

Maxar technologies

Maxar technologies is one of the leading space technology and intelligence companies. Maxar partners with innovative businesses and more than 50 governments to monitor global change, deliver broadband communications and advance space operations with Space Infrastructure and Earth Intelligence capabilities. Maxar’s Space Infrastructure business segment designs and manufactures satellites and spacecraft components for communications, Earth observation, exploration and on-orbit servicing and assembling. Maxar has been supporting commercial and government missions with Space Infrastructure capabilities.

Planet Labs, Inc.

Planet Labs, Inc is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and insights. Planet is driven by a mission to image all of Earth’s landmass every day, and make global change visible, accessible, and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest fleet of imaging satellites, as well as online software, tools and analytics needed to deliver data to users. Decision makers in business, government, and within organizations use Planets data and machine learning-powered analytics to develop new technologies, drive revenue, power research, and make informed, timely decisions to solve the worlds toughest challenges.

Airbus SE

Airbus provides interoperable and collaborative solutions in five major domains: Land, Air, Sea, Space, and Cyber. It is a global leader in space exploration and satellite imagery and proves its multidomain superiority by combining more than 50 years of field-tested technology. The company provides products, services, and solutions through three major segments: Airbus (Commercial Aircraft segment), Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense & Space. Airbus Defense & Space creates innovative and effective space and defense solutions and services for customers.

Trimble Inc.

Trimble Inc. is a key provider of data analytics and geospatial intelligence. The company operates through four segments, namely, buildings and infrastructure, transportation, geospatial, and resources and utilities. The geospatial segment caters to government surveying and engineering requirements, such as creating base maps and monitoring land use, among others. Whereas the resources and utilities segment cater to customers from the agriculture, forestry, and utility industries.

The company provides remote sensing services via satellite data imagery to the oil and gas, engineering, construction, mining, energy and utilities, government, and land management sectors.

L3Harris Geospatial

L3Harris Geospatial is an expert in providing scientifically proven geospatial solutions. The company offers remote sensing industry solutions to the academic, defense & intelligence, federal & civil, maritime, utilities, transportation, and agriculture sectors. It uses software technologies, such as the Jagwire data management tool, MapMerger data conflation tool, and Geiger-mode LiDAR technology (which enables deep learning and use of artificial intelligence) to develop custom analytics and high-volume processing solutions.

